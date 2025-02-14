Leylah Fernandez shares her envy of Daria Kasatkina & girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako after Russian's eye-opening date revelation

Leylah Fernandez recently made an appearance on Daria Kasatkina's YouTube vlog series "What The Vlog", where they took on a wide variety of topics. Kasatkina's relationship with former competitive figure skater and long-time girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako came up during the interaction, which made the Canadian a little envious by her own admission.

Ahead of her participation at the Dubai Tennis Championships, the 2021 US Open finalist spoke to Daria Kasatkina on the latest episode of What The Vlog, a YouTube series that the Russian started with her girlfriend, Natalia Zabiiako, in 2022.

Fernandez, at one point, probed Kasatkina on whether it was her or Zabiiako who had paid for their first-ever date. In response, the 27-year-old disclosed that she always gets the tab for them and has yet to allow her girlfriend to pay.

To this, the Canadian youngster insisted that it must be true love. However, the Russian World No. 12 corrected her as she claimed that 'love wasn't about money'. Her response, sweetly enough, made the World No. 27 hopeful of a relationship as healthy as theirs.

Below is Leylah Fernandez and Daria Kasatkina's exchange on love:

FERNANDEZ [24:15]: So who paid on the first date, Dasha or you?

KASATKINA [24:22]: I'm not letting her pay for anything. She's trying hard but nothing works.

FERNANDEZ [24:29 ]: That's love.

KASATKINA [24:31]: No, love is not about the money. I'm just lucky enough to have this opportunity.

FERNANDEZ [24:38]: I wish I could have someone like that.

KASATKINA [24:49]: The more love you translate, the more love you get back, you know?

Fernandez, ranked 27th in the world, has enjoyed a respectable campaign on the WTA Tour this year. The 22-year-old recently reached the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open, losing to eventual runner-up Ashlyn Krueger in three tough sets. Leylah Fernandez will continue her 2025 exploits at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week.

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako have only gone from strength to strength since they started dating in 2022

Daria Kasatkina and Natalia Zabiiako pose during media event in Doha (Source: Getty)

Daria Kasatkina celebrated her third anniversary with Natalia Zabiiako, an Estonian-Russian figure skater, last October. The couple made their relationship official in 2022, much to the delight of the tennis universe.

In January 2023, the Russian tennis star told the media that she hadn't faced any "negativity" from her peers after coming out.

"That was great because I didn’t face any negativity, especially from the people I know," Daria Kasatkina told the Guardian in 2023. "This topic is very sensitive, so I was ready for some negative reaction, but there was nothing like that. I’m very thankful because that makes me feel so good."

Kasatkina has made some lovely gestures towards Zabiiako during their relationship of over three years. Last August, the pair celebrated the Estonian-Russian skater's birthday with unicorn and star foil balloons. The year prior, the former World No. 8 had celebrated her girlfriend's birthday at a quaint spot in Ohio while contesting the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

The Russian, meanwhile, will also be competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships next week. She will be eager to go deep at the WTA 1000 tournament considering she hasn't advanced past the second round in her four career appearances at the event (2017, 2019, 2021, 2023-24).

