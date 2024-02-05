Leylah Fernandez shows off her new hairstyle: "I did something"

Former World No. 13 Leylah Fernandez recently flaunted her new hairstyle in a candid video on social media.

Fernandez began her 2024 season at the Australian Open with a scintillating win over Sara Bejlek, but couldn't edge past Alycia Parks in the second round. Parks outclassed her in straight sets.

With all to play for in the remainder of the hardcourt season, Fernandez made time for herself to get a fresh makeover. She opted for a stylish new hairstyle and revealed her look with in a light-hearted candid video on social media.

"I did something," Leylah Fernandez said

The 21-year-old has made a name for herselft in women's tennis at an early stage in her career. She likes to stay connected with her fans through videos on her Instagram account, which involve her opinions about food, fashion, entertainment and more.

The Canadian is also an avid music enthusiast and a huge fan of four-time Grammy award winner Taylor Swift. She recently congratulated Swift and her partner Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

"I would like to congratualate Taylor Swift for the victory! Oh and the Chiefs too!" wrote Fernandez on Instagram.

On the court, Fernandez will be looking forward to a productive 2024 season after capturing two titles in 2023.

"It wasn't a very good season for me, I give myself 4 out of 10" - Leylah Fernandez reflects on her tough season last year

Leylah Fernandez recently addressed her hectic season on the main tour last year.

Since reaching the finals of the US Open in 2021, critics around the world have had high expectations from Fernandez. However, she had an inconsistent season last year.

During an interview, she refleced on her 2023 season and spoke about losing her on-court identity while attempting to improve her playing style.

"I lost my identity on the tennis court. I wanted to change my tennis, and it didn't help me. I lost a lot in the first and second rounds," Leylah Fernandez said as quoted by RDS .

The Canadian also acknowledged the efforts taken by her father and coach Jorge to understand her situation.

"But I'm very lucky to have parents who are honest with me. My father Jorge told me that I was lost on the courts, that I didn't seem to be having fun like before," she continued.

She gave herself a four out of 10 rating for last year and looked foward to turning the tide in her favour in 2024.

"It wasn't a very good season for me. I give myself 4 out of 10 if I can be honest. It gave me a lot of confidence for the pre-season, to start training again and play well, I hope, in 2024," she said.