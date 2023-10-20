Anhelina Kalinina has hailed her idol and former World No. 2 Li Na as one of the best players in women's tennis history.

Kalinina was last seen competing in the ongoing Asian tennis swing, chalking up a quarterfinal finish at the 2023 Zhengzhou Championships. She outclassed the likes of Ellen Perez and Vera Zonoreva en route to the third round before falling short against Qinwen Zheng of China.

Taking a break from her busy schedule, Kalinina interacted with her fans on social media in an interactive Q&A session. A Chinese fan asked her why she called Li Na her idol. The Ukrainian expressed her admiration for the two-time Grand Slam and the remarkable attributes that defined her career.

"Her technique and mentality was 😍. I love everything about her game. One of the best," Anhelina Kalinina said about Li Na.

Li Na was one of the best in the game, says Anhelina Kalinina

Li Na's game was built on quick reflexes, athleticism, and powerful groundstrokes. Her signature crosscourt forehand was a potent weapon, while she displayed immense consistency with her backhand.

Under Carlos Rodríguez's guidance, she refined her game, incorporating topspin, frequent net approaches, mobility, improved mental stability, and coordination. These developments played a crucial role in her title-winning runs at the the 2011 French Open and the 2014 Australian Open.

Kalinina, on the other hand, is yet to capture her first title on the main tour. She's had a promising season so far, securing a runner-up finish at the Italian Open and quarterfinal appearances in Hobart and Zhengzhou.

"I was unbreakable mentally because of all these difficulties" - Anhelina Kalinina

Anhelina Kalinina in action at Wimbledon 2023

Growing up in Ukraine, Anhelina Kalinina faced adversity but found support from a generous businessman who sponsored her tennis career from the age of 10. This enabled her to move to Kyiv and compete globally, transitioning from a successful junior career to the professional tour.

By the age of 18, she had already become a top 150 player, placing herself alongside talents like Naomi Osaka and Belinda Bencic.

Kalinina candidly shared the challenges she faced on her path to becoming a recognized player on the women's tour during a interview with The Guardian in July.

The Ukranian faced a torrid time due to persistent health issues, including a major shoulder injury. On the court, she grappled with inconsistency, mental struggles and even financial worries, as she constantly strived to cover expenses for her next tournament.

Kalinana mentioned that she was so desperate to turn the tide in her favour after narrowly missing out on reaching the main draws at big tournaments. She returned to lower-level events with the lingering sting of defeat and even began doubting her abilities due to things not going her way.

"I really wanted to change the situation and for years it was not working. But you never just give up because [you hope it will change]. [After] one, two, three years [if] nothing changes, at some point you’re kind of stuck there. And you think: ‘What am I doing wrong? Because I’m working, I’m always there, but I’m not on the WTA. I’m not playing at this level,” Anhelina Kalinina said.

The 25-year-old eventually passed that stage thanks to her determination and hardwork. Kalinina's past experiences have allowed her to build a resilient mindset and she began approaching her career with much more positive intent and purpose.

"But then it clicks one day. [You need] your game, the results, all your effort and a little bit of luck – [luck] always gives you this push. [When you succeed] you’re like: ‘Yeah, I was doing everything right. And now it works.’ It gave me a lot of experience as well. I became unbreakable mentally because of all these difficulties," Kalinina said.