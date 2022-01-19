"LGBTQ community has given me lot of support, so I wanted to give a thank you of my own" - Liam Broady on Rainbow Laces gesture at AO

Great Britain's Liam Broady offered his support to the LGBTQ community by donning rainbow-colored laces during his first-round match against Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Rainbow Laces initiative was designed to raise awareness of inclusion in sport and has been endorsed by scores of athletes, including those in the English Premier League.

Speaking to the media after his straight-sets loss to Kyrgios, Broady said he wanted to show his support for the campaign. The 28-year-old Brit also said the absence of openly gay players on the ATP tour had made it important for him to take a stand.

"I just kind of wanted to send support. I know obviously within men's tennis - is it a taboo? I don't think it's really a taboo, but I've seen questions before about why there aren't any openly gay men on tour, and I just wanted to kind of voice my support in that kind of general area," Broady said to British press.

Broady added that he had received a lot of support from the LGBTQ community over the years, which prompted him to return the favor.

"And the LGBTQ community, I mean, a lot of those guys have given me a lot of support throughout my career and have been there since day one, so I kind of wanted to give a thank you of my own sort of way."

The Brit also wore a colorful ensemble that matched well with his rainbow-colored laces.

Liam Broady doesn't feel there's homophobia in ATP locker room, says it's "pretty rubbish" that male sportsmen can't be openly gay

During the press conference, Liam Broady dismissed the notion that there could be prejudice against gay players in the ATP locker room. He also pointed out how A-League footballer Josh Cavallo coming out last year helped spread awareness about issues pertaining to gay sportsmen.

"I don't think so," the Brit said. "I mean, I guess the society we live in there's a culture like that, right? Especially in sport.

"I saw that the first openly gay footballer [Josh Cavallo] just came out in Australia a month or two ago. And it's difficult, right? I mean, it's a big thing to do and at the end of the day in the 21st century, it's pretty rubbish that people don't feel like they can be openly gay. It's quite sad, really. But, you know, hopefully [I can] help raise awareness for it," he added.

The Brit also asserted that people shouldn't be forced to come out against their will.

"If there are people in the locker rooms and, you know, you don't want to force them to come out, especially if they don't want to. It's their choice. So you just got to try and support in the way you can and just let them know that everything's okay."

