Like Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner also defends exhibition tournaments amid criticism about their existence in hectic tennis schedule

Jannik Sinner, similar to rival and reigning World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, came out in support of playing tennis beyond competitive events, including exhibitions, shortly after winning the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for the second successive year. Sinner defeated Alcaraz in a repeat of last year's final at the lucrative exhibition tournament and once again pocketed the $6 million winner's paycheck.

On Saturday, October 18, following his comprehensive 6-2, 6-4 victory against the Spaniard in Riyadh, the Italian touched on the subject of exhibitions at a press conference. Starting by stressing on the importance for players to participate in events that involve engaging with amateurs and children, Sinner said:

"It's very important to play tennis in different ways. For us, having weeks dedicated to amateurs, days dedicated to children, is hugely important: children are the future, they're the generation that will one day arrive. We want the sport to grow, and sometimes making small changes and changing the rules is important to see how far things can go."

Going on to talk about the need for bringing tennis to a wider audience through exhibitions and other events, Jannik Sinner added:

"The product we already have is incredible, we have everything: big tournaments around the world, big audiences... but can we improve it? Of course. Events dedicated to amateurs and children, exhibitions, are fundamental: that's why we're here. There are several reasons why we're here, it's no secret, but if we have the opportunity to make everything better, why not?"

Earlier, Carlos Alcaraz, in his own way, had defended his participation in exhibition tournaments after facing criticism for repeatedly raising concerns about the hectic tennis calendar. The six-time Major champion told the PA news agency in Riyadh:

"When I see a lot of people complaining about how we are defending the exhibitions, I don’t understand them because, as I said, it’s not really demanding mentally (compared to) when we’re having such long events like two weeks or two-and-a-half weeks. It’s really tough."

Carlos Alcaraz set to return to ATP Tour-level action at year's last Masters 1000 event; Jannik Sinner to play at Vienna Open after Six Kings Slam success

Jannik Sinner (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) ahead of the 2025 Six Kings Slam final (Source: Getty)

Carlos Alcaraz was the most high-profile absentee at this year's Shanghai Masters. The Spaniard had injured his ankle during his title-winning run in Tokyo and decided to skip Shanghai to focus on rest and recovery.

Following his runner-up finish at the Six Kings Slam, the World No. 1 is now set to take a short break before heading to Paris for the 2025 Paris Masters; the year's final Masters 1000 tournament.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner, who unfortunately had to retire mid-match in Shanghai due to severe cramping, is slated to play at the ATP 500 Vienna Open. The World No. 2 is the top seed in the singles main draw in Vienna, and has been drawn to face Daniel Altmaier in his opening match.

