20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal recently interacted with some of his fans from all around the world in an online Q&A at the Rolex Paris Masters. The World No. 2 was asked about a variety of topics, including what dreams he has left, his go-to shot in a match and how he remains so motivated even after all these years.

Rafael Nadal, who has never won the Paris Masters, took part in this exercise right after his quarterfinal win over fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta on Friday. He went on to lose in the semi-finals of the tournament to eventual runner-up Alexander Zverev.

🖥 Some fans had the chance to ask their question to @RafaelNadal : it's ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕥𝕥𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕨𝕚𝕥𝕙 𝕗𝕒𝕟𝕤 !



(this video was recorded after his quarter-final at the @RolexPMasters) pic.twitter.com/LIIQAiZHIZ — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) November 8, 2020

When asked whether he has any dreams left to accomplish, Rafael Nadal stated he had plenty - in relation to his career as well as his personal life.

"In terms of my tennis career, the dream is to just keep going and to make sure that I am happy to do it and that I am competitive," Nadal stated. "So my goal is to just keep going. And in terms of life, there are plenty of things to come hopefully. Of course, I want to create a family. There are a lot of experiences to come after tennis I am sure, so I am excited about what's going on."

Nadal was also asked what his favorite shot was, and the Spaniard replied that he depended on his forehand when it came to an important point in a match.

"I like the forehand. Not the serve even though I am serving better these days. I honestly don't have a favorite shot but if I have to say, then it's the forehand because if I have an important point to play, it would be with the forehand," Rafael Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal promises to keep playing as long as he has the passion for the sport

At the age of 34, Rafael Nadal continues to break records almost every time he steps on the court. Last month he won the French Open for a historic 13th time, and he is now tied with Roger Federer at 20 for the most Grand Slams in men's tennis history.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal after winning the 2020 French Open

The southpaw was asked by one fan how he continues to remain motivated despite having been on the tour for more than a decade and a half.

"Well, I love what I am doing. I don't understand the sport any other way," Nadal responded. "I just try to give my best every single day to give myself chances in every match, to fight until the end."

"In our sport, if you are there, you will always have the chance to change the score. I don't know if I do it better than everybody. I just try to do my best all the time. It's my vision of the sport and it will stay that way until the end of my career. And if for some reason, some day, I don't feel this passion, the fighting spirit, it will be the day to say goodbye and do something else," he added.

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal responds to an interesting question on his sleep schedule

Another interesting question during the Q&A came from a fan who wondered how Rafael Nadal dealt with the lack of sleep during tournaments. To that, the Spaniard responded by saying he is usually a good sleeper.

"I normally sleep well. When we travel around the world and there are major times differences, I normally try and arrive with enough time ahead of the tournament in order to adapt to the conditions (jet lag, courts, weather). I try to do things in the best possible way in order to be ready for the action," Nadal said.

"And if for some reason, some days, you are more nervous and you can't sleep much, you deal with it. When it's match time, the adrenaline will be there. So I know, from experience, that it will not affect my performance," he added.