"Like Novak Djokovic said, some people pretend not to care about and behave differently" - Fans react to Rafael Nadal's claims on Serb's Major tally

Rafael Nadal has admitted that he won’t win more Grand Slams than Novak Djokovic. Tennis fans were irked by the Spaniard's remark on Djokovic's Majors count, which currently stands at a record 24.

Rafael Nadal has been out of action for quite some time owing to a hip ailment. He was last seen in the Australian Open earlier this year, where he lost in the second round to Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 4-6, 5-7.

In a recent media interview, Nadal stated that his passion for tennis has not faded and that personal accomplishment is all that matters in the end.

"I don't know at what level I will be able to return, but I have never lost my enthusiasm. I haven't played for a year & for me, personal success is more powerful than general success,” he said, via Tennisuptodate.com.

The 22-time Grand Slam Champion highlighted that had he given up hope of competing again, he would not have put in all the effort into conditioning himself that he has in recent months.

Drawing parallels with Djokovic, Nadal conceded that he would not be able to surpass the Serb in Grand Slam championships, but he would like to enjoy playing tennis again.

“I sense that it will be difficult to recover a high level of tennis, but if I did not have the hope of being competitive again, I would not have done the work I have done these months & the effort that this requires after a very long career. I am not going to win more Grand Slams than Djokovic, but I will give myself the opportunity to enjoy it again,” Nadal stated, via Eurosport.

Rafael Nadal’s comment on Djokovic got tennis fans' eyeballs rolling. They took to X ( formerly Twitter) to condemn the Spaniard for going after the World No. 1. One fan brought up Djokovic’s statement when the Serb said that people pretend to not care about creating records when they actually do.

“Like Novak Said. Some people pretend not to care about and behave differently,” they tweeted.

Another fan said that Nadal should refrain from bringing up Djokovic again.

"Yeah buddy stop talking about Djokovic. Focus on yourself and the fight for the second place,"they commented.

Yet another fan wondered if the 37-year-old was obsessed and frustrated:

“Obsessed and frustrated," they chimed in

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Nadal's latest comments:

Novak Djokovic says he is going for 'all possible records' after extending ATP Masters title lead over Rafael Nadal

Djokovic wins Paris Masters Title

On November 5, Novak Djokovic added another feather to his cap by winning his seventh Paris Masters title, with a commanding 6-4, 6-3 triumph over Grigor Dimitrov.

With his victory, the Serb became the first tennis player to win 40 ATP Masters 1000 titles. He left Rafael Nadal in the dust, who sits behind with a respectable 36 to his name.

The 36-year-old said that he desired to break as many records as possible in an exclusive interview with Serbian daily Kurrir. Djokovic openly expressed his dedication to pursuing his goals, without giving two hoots about how others would see him.

"I'm going for all possible records, all that I can break. I've never had a problem saying that. And that may be why people don't like me; I didn't pretend to be someone - to say that it's not my goal, and then to behave differently... I always tried to be in line with what I believe!" he said.

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the 2023 ATP Finals tournament as the defending champion aiming to claim his seventh title. He will take on Hubert Hurkacz in the group stage on Thursday (16 November), with the Serb's semifinal spot still not guaranteed.

