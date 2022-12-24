Linda Fruhvirtova looks back on 'dream' Chennai Open triumph as she bids adieu to 2022 season

Linda Fruhvirtova played a full WTA calendar for the first time this year in her burgeoning career and capped it off with a breakthrough triumph in Chennai. The prodigious teenager recently looked back on her feat and thanked her fans for their continuous support this past year.

Fruhvirtova has graced some of the biggest stages in the sport in the last several months, including the WTA 1000 events in Miami and Madrid before a Grand Slam debut at the US Open. She went on to cause an upset-win over third seed Magda Linette in the final in Chennai to lift her maiden WTA title. The result propelled her to a career-high ranking of No. 74.

The Czech took to Instagram on Friday to reminisce about her 2022 season. She posted a series of snapshots of her indelible Chennai win before hoping to kickstart 2023 with renewed fervor.

"Season 2022! I learned so much and made some of my dreams come true. Thanks to everyone who’s supporting me on this crazy ride. Pumped for ‘23", Fruhvirtova said in the caption.

Fruhvirtova, alongside her 15-year-old sister Brenda, is represented by the acclaimed management company IMG Tennis. They are mentored by Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou at his academy. The teenager is slated to make her main draw debut at the Australian Open next month.

"I’m kind of used to people watching how I am going to do"- Linda Fruhvirtova

Linda Fruhvirtova spoke to the WTA earlier this year in Chennai where she opened up about the growing expectations she has been exposed to from an early age. Having won the prestigious Les Petits As tournament and ascending to No. 2 in the junior rankings, the Czech became the one to watch out for.

Fruhvirtova, however, has learned to eliminate the confining burden of people's expectations over the years. She emphasized how she focuses on her journey and strives to give her best whenever she takes to court.

“Since I was really young, we always had a lot of attention, even if it was the national U-10 tournament," Linda Fruhvirtova said. "I’m kind of used to people watching how I am going to do.

"However, in tennis, as soon as you lose two matches, people say, 'Oh, she’s going down' and then you win two matches and they go 'She’s a star.' You can’t really focus on what other people are saying. That’s not where my focus is going.

