Linda Noskova shares emotional message after being heckled over her late mother following Italian Open exit

Linda Noskova recently addressed the online hate she was subjected to after her exit from the Italian Open. The Czech youngster received hate regarding her late mother, who passed away in 2024.

Ad

Noskova began her campaign in Italy against Britain's Sonay Kartal. The 20-year-old claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory in the opening round. Up next, the former World No.25 faced off against teen sensation Mirra Andreeva. Noskova went into the match trailing the Russian 1-2 in their head-to-head records. On Sunday, May 11, the Czech star suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Andreeva, subsequently crashing out of the Italian Open.

After the match, Linda Noskova revealed that she had received hateful messages about her late mother due to her loss. She addressed the situation on her Instagram stories and wrote:

Ad

Trending

“To everyone who mentioned my mom after my loss, especially on this Mother's Day, I truly hope you find compassion in your heart one day.”

Via @lindynoskov on Instagram

Noskova’s mom endured a long battle with cancer. She passed away in June 2024, shortly before her daughter began her campaign at Wimbledon.

Ad

When Linda Noskova shared glimpses of hateful messages she received after the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open

Noskova at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2025 - (Image Source: Getty)

Over the years, Linda Noskova has repeatedly been the victim of online hate, especially after suffering losses. In 2024, the Czech player competed at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she was up against Sara Sorribes Torma for her Round of 32 match.

Ad

Noskova entered the match fresh off her electric run at the 2024 Australian Open, where she reached the quarterfinals, and was a strong favorite for the win. However, after a three-set battle, the youngster went down 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, and was subsequently ousted from the tournament.

After her loss, Noskova shared the hateful messages she received. One message read:

“What a ridiculous, amateur clown you are.”

Another message said:

Ad

“Go back to school. Tennis is really not for you. That Spanish girl showed you that you don't even have the level to get through the first rounds.”

“That was truly, truly woeful. I have no idea what was wrong with you today but if you are not even going to try against an opponent you should beat in your sleep that what is really the point in playing at all,” yet another message read.

Ad

Several of the messages also included explicit language and death threats.

On the tennis end of things, Linda Noskova has experienced a lukewarm run in 2025. Her best performance came at the Abu Dhabi Open, where she made it to the semifinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More