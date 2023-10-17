Lindsay Davenport’s 16-year-old son Jagger Leach verbally commits to joining TCU Men’s Tennis

Lindsay Davenport's son Jagger Leach verbally committed to representing the Texas Christian University (TCU) in the NCAA Division I of college tennis.

Leach is the eldest offspring of the 3-time Grand Slam champion. He is a rising star at the ITF circuit with four titles to his name. He won the J100 events at San Jose and Auckland and the J60 events at Wellington and Christchurch.

The 16-year-old also follows in the footsteps of his father, Jon Leach, who was a pro tennis player. Jon Leach's brother, former player-turned-coach and 5-time Grand Slam doubles champion, Rick Leach, is another illustrious name in the family's tennis legacy.

Davenport reacted to the news on X (formerly Twitter) with heart emojis in purple, the color of TCU. He tweeted:

"Blue-chip recruit Jagger Leach (UTR 12.19 / #8 in class of 2025 / #2 in Florida @TennisRecNet) has verbally committed to @TCUMensTennis. The 16yo has an ITF juniors ranking of #106 & is the son of former world #1 Lindsay Davenport. Also son/nephew/grandson of Jon/Rick/Dick Leach."

Jagger Leach has a singles win-loss record of 38-11 in the year so far and is currently at No.106 in the juniors rankings.

Lindsay Davenport's Grand Slam Triumphs

Lindsay Davenport interacts with the media as WTA Finals Legend ambassador in 2017.

Lindsay Davenport dominated the game in the late 1990s and the early 2000s with three Grand Slam singles titles. She was an aggressive baseliner and was also known for her powerful serve.

The American won her maiden Grand Slam at the US Open against Martina Hingis in 1998 and ended the year on a high as world No. 1. She enjoyed a good grass season the very next year.

She faced the legendary Steffi Graf in the finals of Wimbledon and sealed her victory in straight sets (6-4, 7-5) to lift the coveted trophy. Her rivalry with Hingis continued at the finals of the Australian Open in 2000, where she defeated the Swiss 6–1, 7–5 to clinch her third Grand slam.

The former World No. 1 took a break from the tour, announcing her pregnancy in 2008. She made a comeback after the birth of her son Jagger Leach. In an interview with Chris Evert in 2021, she shared the 'exhilarating' experience of being back on the court after becoming a mother.

The 47-year-old said, via WTA's official YouTube account (26:19):

"I don’t know if I could have ever played again, honestly because of my knee but it was exhilarating to play as a mom and take my son everywhere.

Davenport played for a couple more seasons before hanging up her racquet in 2011 when she was expecting her third child.