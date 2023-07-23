"Lionel Messi is better but I am a Madrid fan" - Rafael Nadal playfully gives his take on the GOAT debate in soccer

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal recently shared his opinion on the GOAT debate between footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The debate over who is better between the Portuguese phenomenon and the empyrean Argentine has dominated football fans' minds for the past decade and will continue into the future.

Messi and Ronaldo have had numerous on-field clashes throughout their careers, most notably in fierce El Clasico battles for Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

Both veterans have been consistent Ballon d'Or winners as well over the years. However, despite their rivalry, they have mostly maintained a relationship of mutual respect and have been vocal about their admiration for each other publicly many times.

However, for his part, Rafael Nadal chose Lionel Messi when he was asked to make a choice between Messi and Ronaldo. Even though the Spaniard took the World Cup winner's name, he made it very clear that he is a die-hard Real Madrid supporter.

"Messi is better, but I’m a [Real] Madrid fan," he said.

A man named Dimitris Sklavenitis recently uploaded a video to TikTok in which he was seen meeting the 22-time Grand Slam champion and posing for a photo in which he asked him the question before leaving. It was later posted on Twitter.

Rafa Nadal once explained why he supports Real Madrid and not Barcelona

Rafael Nadal pictured at the Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander.

Rafael Nadal is a well-known Real Madrid supporter, but the legendary tennis player has explained why he prefers Los Blancos over the team for which his uncle, Miguel Angel, played in Barcelona.

"My dad and all my family have always been Real Madrid fans. When my uncle played for Barcelona, they obviously encouraged him. Later he returned to Mallorca and since then we have been divided: some are still Barcelona fans, others Real Madrid," he told the Spanish daily Marca.

When asked about his friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo, the Spaniard stated that the Portuguese is both a companion and a colleague.

"Friend is a very strong word for me. My friends are people from Manacor with whom I grew up. Cristiano Ronaldo is a companion, a colleague," Nadal said.

The 14-time French Open champion is currently sidelined as he recovers from surgery for an injury sustained during the 2023 Australian Open. While there are still doubts regarding his comeback, he mentioned that he is eyeing the Davis Cup at the end of the year for his potential return.

