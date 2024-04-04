In a first, Victoria Azarenka's seven-year-old son Leo recently joined her for an interview after she advanced to the third round of the Charleston Open 2024.

Azarenka, who received a bye in the first round, thumped Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday, April 3, in a second-round showdown that lasted for just 71 minutes.

The 12th seed broke Cocciaretto five times during the match while also suffering a break on her serve. In total, the two players contested for 92 points out of which the Belarusian won 57 to advance.

After the match, Azarenka joined Steve Weissman at the Tennis Channel desk with some young company in the form of her son Leo. She and Leo answered some interesting questions from the host over a conversation.

A few minutes into the conversation, Weissman asked Leo about what sports he played on a regular basis.

"Hockey, soccer and I wanna play basketball," Leo replied (03:25).

At this, Azarenka revealed that her son had discontinued the combat sport Jiu-jitsu. She said:

"He just quit Jiu-jitsu. I'm trying to convince him to go back because I think it's an incredible skill for a boy."

Weissman then asked Leo to name some of the athletes that he adores. The first names that came out of Leo's mouth were of footballing giants Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He also picked ice hockey stars Connor McDavid from Canada and Leon Draisaitl from Germany. In the end, he picked late Brazilian football legend Pele.

"Messi, Ronaldo..., Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Pele," Leo said.

Weissman then put the seven-year-old on the spot for leaving mom Azarenka out of his list but the mom immediately defended her son, saying:

"Mom is always No. 1… Mom is mom, mom is not an athlete right?"

Leo agreed, saying:

"Yeah"

Expand Tweet

Victoria Azarenka to face Taylor Townsend in Charleston Open 3R

Victoria Azarenka

Victoria Azarenka will take on home-favorite Taylor Townsend with a spot in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open 2024 up for grabs. It will be her first on-court meeting with the American.

Townsend has reached the third round on the back of convincing wins over Sofia Kenin and sixth-seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the previous rounds. She defeated Kenin 6-3, 6-3 in her opener and went past Alexandrova 7-5, 6-2 in the second.

The winner between Azarenka and Townsend will take on either the first-seed Jessica Pegula or Poland's Magda Linette in the quarterfinals. Azarenka and Townsend will take the court against each other on Thursday, April 4.