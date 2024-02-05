List of all Indians featuring in Chennai Open 2024 main draws ft. Sumit Nagal

The Chennai Open main draws will start on Tuesday, February 6, at the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu Tennis Stadium in Chennai. The two-day qualification rounds finished on Monday, February 5.

SD Prajwal Dev stunned Ukraine's Vadym Ursu 6-3, 6-3 in the second qualification round. The Mysuru-born was the lone player among the 11 Indians in the qualification round to advance to the main draw.

Prajwal will face India's top-ranked player Sumit Nagal in the first round. Nagal is coming fresh off his Australian Open outing last month in Melbourne, where he scripted history by becoming the first Indian to beat a seeded player in the main draw since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989. Nagal got the better of Alexander Bublik in straight sets in the first round.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Mukund Sasikumar earned wildcard entries for the Chennai Open main draw. Ramkumar guided India to a 4-0 win against arch-rivals Pakistan in the recently concluded Davis Cup tie, while Sasikumar finished as runners-up at the M25 Chennai (an ITF World Tennis Tour) last week.

Ramkumar is scheduled to play against Spain's Oriol Roca Batalla in the first round. Meanwhile, Sasikumar will face Poland's Maks Kasnikowski on Tuesday.

List of India's doubles pair in Chennai Open main draw

Ramkumar Ramanathan will pair with Saketh Myneni to lead India's doubles challenge at the Chennai Open ATP 100 challenger. Myneni recently played doubles in the Davis Cup, partnering with Yuki Bhambri, who isn't part of the Chennai Open.

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Nikki Poonacha, Parikshit Somani and Manish Sureshkumar, and SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha are the other three all-Indian doubles pair in this challenger event.

N Sriram Balaji and Arjun Kadhe are the only Indians to have foreign partners in the doubles in the tournament. While Balaji will pair with Germany's Andre Begemann, Arjun will be seen in an alliance with Yu Hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei.

India men's singles: Sumit Nagal, SD Prajwal Dev, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Mukund Sasikumar.

India men's doubles: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli/Nikki Poonacha, Parikshit Somani/Manish Sureshkumar, SD Prajwal Dev/Nitin Kumar Sinha, N Sriram Balaji/Andre Begemann, Arjun Kadhe/Yu Hsiou Hsu.