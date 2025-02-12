"Listening to Kendrick Lamar was trash" - WTA star Sachia Vickery slams $140M-worth rapper's Super Bowl performance ft. Serena Williams cameo

World No. 73 Sachia Vickery has criticized the much-talked-about Kendrick Lamar performance during the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (February 9), which also featured Serena Williams. The WTA Tour veteran ripped into the Compton-based rapper's fans in a tirade on her social media handle. Williams, who joined the performance briefly during a song, also grew up in the California city.

The Super Bowl LIX title game pitted the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles came out on top in the encounter at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, winning 40-22 to take home its first championship since 2018.

During the half-time show, Lamar performed his famous diss track, "Not Like Us" - one among several spawned from a feud with R&B icon Drake. The $140 million worth-rapper (per Celebrity Net Worth) brought on Williams, which overjoyed the tennis community on social media. The 23-time Major winner, who was rumored to be dating Drake in 2011-15, crip-walked to the song.

However, the halftime show has since garnered a mixed reception on social media. On Tuesday (February 12), American tennis pro Vickery joined Lamar's detractors as she poked fun at his fans and called the performance "trash" on her Instagram story:

"YALL CAN KEEP TRYNA CRACK THE DA VINCI CODE LISTENING TO KENDRICK SHOW WAS STILL TRASH YALL ONLY KNEW ONE SONG HE OBSESSED WITH DRAKE"

Via Sachia Vickery's Instagram story from Tuesday (@sachiavick)

The Lamar-Drake beef, meanwhile, has seemingly reached a fever pitch with Williams' appearance at the Super Bowl LIX half-time show. Apart from Not Like Us, Lamar and his former collaborator-turned-adversary have exchanged 10 diss tracks with each other.

Serena Williams: "I love Not Like Us, it's the hit of the summer"

Serena Williams crip-walks to Kendrick Lamar's performance at Super Bowl (Source: Getty)

Last July, Serena Williams said during her ESSENCE Festival of Culture appearance in New Orleans that she is always "jamming" to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, foreshadowing her crip-walk at this year's Super Bowl final:

"I love that song. It's like the hit of the summer. When they play that jam, I'm jamming. That jam is jamming. You definitely crip-walking in that song."

Williams retired from professional tennis in 2022 following nearly two decades at the highest echelons of the WTA Tour. The American won 23 Major titles in singles and 98 overall pro titles, while also raking in around $95 million in prize money.

