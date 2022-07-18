"Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and f**k everyone else" - Daria Kasatkina breaks Russian taboo by coming out as gay, admits to having a girlfriend

Daria Kasatkina took a huge step forward for the LGBTQ+ community in Russia after she openly declared that she was gay in a recent interview. The World No. 12 even admitted to having a girlfriend at the moment, breaking the long-standing taboo of athletes in the country keeping such confessions out of the public eye.

Speaking in a YouTube interview with Russian blogger Vitya Kravchenko, the 25-year-old was asked about her thoughts on compatriot Nadya Karpova, a footballer, coming out of the closet in recent times.

Kasatkina was all praise for Karpova, saying that her actions empowered others in her home country and paved the way for them to come out of the closet themselves.

"My respects to Nadya Karpova [for coming out], attagirl. I was happy for her, but also other people, especially girls who needed to know that. It has empowered them for sure, supported them," Kasatkina said. "Not only did Nadya help herself by coming out and get this burden off her chest, she has also helped others."

Asked by Kravchenko if he could question her on whether she has a girlfriend since rumors were rife about her being homosexual, Kasatkina immediately answered in the positive without any hesitation.

"Yes, [I currently have a girlfriend]," Kasatkina admitted.

Kasatkina further added that it would have been impossible for her to stay in the closet in the long run, since it required her to spend a lot of energy focusing solely on that particular aspect of her life.

Now that it is out in the open, she is glad that she can finally start living in peace.

"Living in the closet is impossible. Not for the long run, no. It is too hard. It is pointless, you will be completely focussed on that until you choose to come out. Of course, it is up to you to decide how to do it and how much you tell," Daria Kasatkina said. "Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters, and fuck everyone else."

"It is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it" - Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina reckons it is important to talk about such matters in the public domain

Daria Kasatkina emphasized during the interview that open admissions by athletes like herself of their sexuality were important, especially because it would send out a message of support to youngsters struggling with the same issue.

She was of the opinion that influential people from any sphere can help young people and show them that they are not alone in the world.

"It is important to talk about these things. It is important for young people who have a hard time with society and need support," Kasatkina said. "I believe it is important that influential people from sports, or any other sphere really, talk about it. It helps."

The World No. 12 also had a lot to say about the culture in Russia, where there were "so many taboos," including homosexuality. The 25-year-old had nothing but contempt for those back home who ridiculed others over such matters, sarcastically pondering why she would intentionally make life harder for herself if being gay was something in her control.

"So many subjects are taboo in Russia, some of them more important than ours, it's no surprise. This notion of someone wanting to be gay or becoming one is ridiculous," Daria Kasatkina said. "I think there is nothing easier in this world than being straight. Seriously, if there is a choice, no one would choose being gay. Why make your life harder, especially in Russia? What's the point?"

