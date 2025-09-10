Lleyton Hewitt hit with nearly $20,000-worth ban as past controversial Davis Cup incident involving 60-year-old doping official backfires

The two-time Grand Slam Champion, Australia's Lleyton Hewitt, has received a suspension along with a fine for engaging in offensive conduct with an aged official for doping control. The incident took place in November 2024, during Australia’s Davis Cup competition.Hewitt is considered one of the best tennis players from the Great Southern Land. Throughout his notable career, he clinched 30 ATP singles titles and three doubles titles and also became the youngest player to reach the ATP World No. 1 ranking at the age of 20.According to The Canberra Times, Hewitt exhibited disruptive behavior towards a doping control official. The former, who captained Australia's team in the Davis Cup competition at that time, shoved the aged individual who was engaged as the doping volunteer.The incident took place after Australia suffered a defeat at the hands of Italy in the semifinal round. However, Hewitt contested the charges, and after the hearing of an independent tribunal, he was found at fault.Olly Tennis' post on X mentioned that the Adelaide, South Australia, native has received a two-week suspension and a fine of AUD $30,000 (USD $19,869.15) as per the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).&quot;🚨🥺 Woah, Australia Davis Cup Captain Lleyton Hewitt has been handed a two-week suspension and a $30,000 (AUD) fine for ‘engaging in offensive conduct towards a doping control official.’ He was found to have pushed a 60-year-old volunteer anti-doping chaperone at the conclusion of Australia’s Davis Cup semi-final defeat to Italy in Malaga, Spain, on 23 November 2024.&quot;For his prominent contribution to the sport at the national and international stages, Lleyton Hewitt was honored with the Order of Australia distinction in 2016.Australian star Lleyton Hewitt reflects on reaching the top spot in tennisLleyton Hewitt at Wallabies And Australia Davis Cup Team Media Opportunity - Source: GettyDuring his interview with the ATP Tour in March 2025, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on reaching the ATP World No. 1, a position which he had held for seventy-five weeks. Additionally, he further added about his rewarding journey in the sport.&quot;The only way you get the No. 1 ranking is to be unbelievably consistent, giving 100 per cent every time I stepped on the court. I think that mental toughness really helped,&quot; Hewitt said.He continued:&quot;It is still very much an individual sport, tennis, and being out there and at times it gets very lonely. But that is why I think when you are able to get to the pinnacle of the game and get the most out of yourself, that is what the satisfaction comes from.&quot;Hewitt was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2025.