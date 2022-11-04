Lleyton Hewitt's son Cruz wins first junior ITF title, beats opponent 4 years older in final

By winning his first ITF juniors title, 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt, son of Australian tennis great Lleyton Hewitt, is beginning to create his own waves in the sport. Cruz was a charming toddler who used to wow the audience in Melbourne Park every summer with his shockingly bright blonde curls a few years ago, but now, the son of the Australian Legend is growing up fast.

Cruz Hewitt defeated 17-year-old Cristian Care, the tournament's top seed, in the final 2-6, 7-5, 3-0 to claim his first International Tennis Federation (ITF) J5 tournament title in Lautoka, Fiji after Care retired in the decider.

Parsa @Parsa_Nemati 13-year-old Cruz Hewitt (ITF Jr. #1223), son of Hall of Famer @LleytonHewitt, wins his first ITF juniors title as he beats 17-yo top seed Cristian Care (ITF Jr. #408) 2-6 7-5 3-0 ret. in the final of the J5 Lautoka in Fiji.



For comparison, papa Lleyton won his first title at 16.

Lleyton Hewitt qualified for the Australian Open at the age of 15 years and 11 months, becoming the youngest player to do so. The two-time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 thinks that additional competitive tournaments would expose many up-and-coming athletes, saying so when in attendance at the event in Fiji.

“I think it is important to try and get the best possible facilities in order to give the kids and locals the best opportunity they can have,” he said.

Cruz has previously triumphed at Canberra's Australian 12-and-under Clay Court Championship. He won five matches without dropping a set, and he and Asher Brownrigg also took home the doubles crown.

Lleyton Hewitt's son makes substantial progress toward emulating his father

Cruz Hewitt, son of Lleyton Hewitt, is developing his tennis career

In the renowned Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships' 14-and-under boys' singles division last year, Cruz Hewitt, son of Lleyton Hewitt, won his first match.

Former winners of the Junior Orange Bowl in the Under-12 and Under-14 categories, including the likes of Roger Federer, Andy Roddick, Boris Becker, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, Chris Evert, and Jennifer Capriati, went on to become legendary players par excellence.

Some have predicted Cruz to become a tennis superstar in his own right as well, emulating his famous father. Cruz may even be superior to Lleyton Hewitt, who became the then youngest World No. 1 in 2001 and won two Grand Slam singles titles, according to a few tennis fans, who have made the startling prediction after seeing the 13-year-old in action.

Hewitt frequently brings Cruz to Davis Cup training sessions and competitions, where he hits with team players and has developed a strong bond with Alex de Minaur, Australia's top-ranked men's player at the moment.

Hewitt has not shied away from acknowledging that there is a lot of pressure and expectations on his son whenever he plays in tennis tournaments, but is confident in his ability to handle them.

“Obviously, there is a bit of pressure and expectation as well for him going out and playing in an event like that," Hewitt said. "For him to handle that and get the pace of it was really important."

