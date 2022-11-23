Nick Kyrgios ended his milestone season at No. 22 in the world – a ranking that could have been 11 spots higher had his points for his breakthrough Wimbledon final appearance been counted.

Kyrgios could only sum up his emotions in three letters.

"LOL (laughing out loud)," the mercurial Aussie wrote on his Instagram story.

This was accompanied by a Sportskeeda artcard that showed his possible ranking, along with that of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Cameron Norrie, if Wimbledon had given out ranking points.

The oldest Grand Slam tournament was stripped of points by the ATP, WTA, and the ITF for its decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the World No. 2022 also did not shy away from voicing his displeasure over the ranking points he could have earned – 1,200 as a runner-up to Djokovic – that he believes could have enabled him to qualify for singles at the ATP Finals.

"Should have been in singles as well. No points at Wimbledon. First time in 53 years but we won't speak of that," the 27-year-old Aussie wrote in his Instagram story.

Kyrgios holds 1,870 points in his year-long haul, anchored on two semifinal appearances in ATP 250 tournaments (Houston and Stuttgart) and one at the ATP 500 level (Halle), two quarterfinals at the Masters 1000 (Indian Wells and Montreal), a lone title at the Washington ATP 500, and a double breakthrough at the Grand Slams – a maiden final at Wimbledon and a first US Open quarterfinal.

Kickstarting the year with a Major trophy in doubles he achieved alongside good friend Thanasi Kokkinakis, the Aussie went on to finish at No. 13 after their partnership gave them one more title in Atlanta and two semifinal appearances in Miami and Tokyo.

The duo, dubbed 'Special Ks,' failed to advance at the ATP Finals as they were eliminated in round-robin play after ending up third with a 1-2 record.

Nick Kyrgios is best Australian player in singles and doubles

Nick Kyrgios is a first-time Grand Slam finalist at Wimbledon 2022.

Nick Kyrgios may have failed to make it a double delight at the ATP Finals, but he certainly did so in the rankings in his home country.

Kyrgios seized pole position from Alex de Minaur, snapping the 23-year-old's four-year reign at the pinnacle of Australian tennis.

De Minaur, the No. 24 in the world, slipped to second.

The Wimbledon runner-up started the year ranked 93rd and even skidded 44 spots to 137 in February but, with renewed focus, managed to end the season as the best Australian singles player.

He reached as high as World No. 20 last September.

The US Open quarterfinalist also rose to the top in the Australian doubles rankings, with Kokkinakis climbing to second.

