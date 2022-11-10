"It's 1 AM and we just won" - Coco Gauff celebrates USA's win against Poland at Billie Jean King Cup

On Wednesday, World No. 7 Coco Gauff's Team USA clinched a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Poland at the Billie Jean King Cup at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Gauff shared her joy at registering the win with her teammates on social media, saying:

"It's 1 AM and we just won. Go team USA."

On Instagram, she wrote:

""Long day or should I say dayssss at the office! Go team USA."

Coco Gauff's Instagram story on Wednesday

Though Poland was not the favorite heading into the contest and it should have been routine for Kathy Rinaldi's Americans, the Polish team gave their opponents a run for their money.

If it were not for the heroics of World No. 14 Danielle Collins, things would have looked different for USA. The 28-year-old faced off against Magdalena Frech and the match went down to a tie-break in the last set, where Collins showcased her class to pull off a stunning victory to earn her team a 1-0 lead.

Madison Keys then suffered a defeat against Magda Linette in the second match of the day and with her loss, the tie leveled at 1-1, pushing the contest into a decisive doubles fixture.

Coco Gauff and Caty McNally took on Magda Linette and Alicja Rosolska and emerged as comfortable victors finishing the match in straight sets in just 47 minutes.

Coco Gauff's Team USA to face Czech Republic next at Billie Jean King Cup

Kathy Rinaldi at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier

In the Czech Republic, Team USA will face a stronger opponent in their next Billie Jean King Cup clash on Friday. While the USA will appear confident after their victory against Poland, the Czechs will pose a huge challenge thanks to the presence of big name players like Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in their team.

The doubles team from the Czech Republic is ranked No. 1 in the world and is at the top of their game. Despite suffering a loss in the final round of the WTA Finals, they are hard opponents to play against on their day.

The winners from Friday's match will certainly qualify for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals.

