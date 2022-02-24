"It was dangerous, reckless, you can't be doing that"- Andy Murray on Alexander Zverev's violent outburst in Acapulco

Andy Murray said that Alexander Zverev's actions in the Mexican Open were dangerous and reckless.

The World No.3 struck the umpire's chair multiple times during his men's doubles match in Acapulco. The German partnered with Marcelo Melo and the pair lost to lucky losers Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara. He was eventually withdrawn from the Mexican Open because of his conduct on court.

When asked about Zverev's incident at his press conference in Dubai, Murray said that the 24-year-old's actions were reckless.

"Look, it was not good. It was dangerous, reckless," Murray said. "Yeah, I mean, I obviously understand lots of players, athletes across lots of sports, can get very frustrated. Certainly me, myself, I've not always acted in the way I would want on the tennis court. I'm certainly not claiming to be an angel. I'm not perfect myself.

"However, when you're ripping your tennis racquet right next to the umpire multiple times, yeah, you can't be doing that. I know obviously one of the British guys who was playing, as well, a bit dangerous. It's graphite flying off the racquet, as well. Yeah, was not good."

The 2020 US Open Finalist was seeded second in the Mexican Open and won his first-round match against Jenson Brooksby 3-6 7-6(10) 6-2. The match ended at 4:55 a.m., thus setting a new record for the latest-ever finish in tennis history. The World No.3 was set to play compatriot Peter Gojowczyk in the second round but the latter received a walkover to the quarterfinals following his withdrawal.

"I have privately apologized to the chair umpire"- Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev apologized for his actions on Instagram

The 24-year-old apologized for his actions on his Instagram story and claimed that he apologized to the chair umpire.

"It is difficult to put into words how much I regret my behaviour during and after the doubles match yesterday," Zverev said. "I have privately apologised to the chair umpire because my outburst towards him was wrong and unacceptable, and I am only disappointed in myself.

"It should not have happened and there is no excuse. I would also like to apologise to my fans, the tournament and the sport that I love. As you know, I leave everything on the court. Yesterday, I left too much. I'm going to take the coming days to reflect - on my actions and how I can ensure that it will not happen again. I am sorry for letting you down."

