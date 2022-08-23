"Look at my heart, its hurting" - Matteo Berrettini, Jannik Sinner and other tennis players reveal their thoughts on pineapple being used as pizza topping

Taking time off from their grueling practice sessions ahead of the 2022 US Open, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner, among others, weighed in on the topic of pineapple being used as a pizza topping.

In a video posted by the Miami Open, several players revealed their choice as they gear up towards the year’s final Grand Slam in New York, a city famous for its pizzas.

Matteo Berrettini had the funniest response, acting like the idea was hurting him from within. Jannik Sinner agreed with his fellow Italian on the topic.

"Oh my God, look at my heart! It's hurting," Berrettini said.

All the women players, including Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek, were in favor of the fruit being used as a topping, with Coco Gauff saying that she was once against it.

"I was a pineapple on pizza hater but now I think it belongs," Gauff stated.

Matteo Berrettini enters 2022 US Open with eye on making a deep run

Matteo Berrettini with the cinch Championships trophy.

Currently ranked World No. 15, Matteo Berretini has had a good year with two titles to his name. He also reached the finals of the Swiss Open, where he lost to Casper Rudd.

However, a Grand Slam title has eluded the Italian so far. He reached the semifinals at the Australian Open this year, where he lost in four sets to the eventual winner Rafael Nadal.

The 26-year-old hasn't participated in any Major since. He withdrew from the French Open due to a hand injury, and was forced to pull out of the Wimbledon Championships after testing positive for COVID-19. He'll be hoping for better fortunes at the upcoming US Open.

After undergoing minor surgery on his hand after Indian Wells, he returned to the tour in time for the grasscourt swing, where we won the Stuttgart Open and Queen's Club Championships back-to-back.

He hasn't had much luck on the North American hardcourts. He went down in straight sets to Pablo Carreno Busta in the first round of the Canadian Open and followed it up with another early exit, this time at the Cincinnati Open against Frances Tiafoe.

He'll be hoping to find his form and momentum in the year's final Grand Slam and end the season on a high.

