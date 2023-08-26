"Look at his serve, it sucks" - Coco Gauff jokes about having a faster server than Frances Tiafoe

Coco Gauff has kicked off a friendly war of words against Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 US Open.

During the media day ahead of the commencement of the Grand Slam in New York, Coco Gauff was asked about her serve speed and, in her response, lobbed a diss at fellow American Frances Tiafoe.

Gauff said her coach, former player-turned-coach Brad Gilbert, wants her to up the speed on her serve, which is already one of the most vicious on the WTA Tour, but she doesn't think she can serve any faster.

"He (Brad Gilbert) is trying to get me up to 130 (mph) but I don't know. I don't think I have it. I think 128 (mph) might be it," Gauff said.

Continuing her remarks, Gauff looked back at Frances Taifoe, who was behind her, and pointed out that her serve was faster and better than men's American No. 2. The 19-year-old joked that Tiafoe's serve "sucks."

"Faster than this guy, though, for sure. Look at his serve it sucks," Gauff added.

Coco Gauff emerges as one of the favorites to win US Open 2023

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff has been pegged as one of the favorites to win the US Open 2023 after having a successful US Open series. The young American won the WTA 500 Citi Open in Washington DC (defeating Maria Sakkari in the final) and did one better by lifting the biggest title of her career at the WTA 1000 Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati (defeating Karolina Muchova in the final). She is seeded No. 6 at Flushing Meadows this year.

The World No. 6 will begin her campaign against a qualifier or a lucky loser and face either Mirra Andreeva or another qualifier/lucky loser in the second round. Gauff is projected to come up against No. 32 seed Elise Mertens in the third round, No. 11 seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round, and top seed and defending champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final.

If she manages to beat the World No. 1, as she did in Cincinnati last week, Gauff could face No. 4 seed Elena Rybakina in the semi-final and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

Coco Gauff is defending 430 points at the US Open 2023 after reaching the quarter-final last year (losing to Caroline Garcia, 6-3, 6-4). The American has reached a Grand Slam final before (at the 2022 French Open) and would look to get past the finish line this time around at her home tournament.