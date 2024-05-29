"Looks like double vision, had to make sure I wasn't losing my mind” – Fans amused by Paula Badosa & Katie Boulter's exact same kits in French Open 1R

Paula Badosa and Katie Boulter stumped tennis fans by stepping on the court at the 2024 French Open in the same outfits for their first-round battle on Tuesday, May 28. Badosa trumped Boulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Both Badosa and Boulter's kits have been sponsored by sports apparel giant Nike. They reached Court 9 at Roland Garros on Tuesday wearing identical clothes. They donned the dresses with shades of blue in blending patterns paired with tennis caps and wristbands of the same color.

To make things more difficult for the viewers, particularly watching at home, Badosa and Boulter have blonde hair and use rackets produced by Wilson. The bewildered fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to register their reactions to the spectacle.

"Well the Badosa Boulter match really looks like double vision, with the ball boys and identical Nike outfits, I had to make sure I wasn’t losing my mind," a fan wrote.

"Paula Badosa and Katie Boulter face to face on Court 9. Both blonde and physically similar if you don’t see their faces. Both wearing the exact same Nike outfit, also using the exact same Wilson racket (but that’s impossible to avoid). Why, tennis, why," wrote another.

"So Paula Badosa and Katie Boulter are playing each other in the French Open and wearing the exact same outfit," a fan commented.

"Boulter vs Badosa out on court 9 at 11pm late in a decider with stands full, Spanish and British fans take turns to chant for their player, both of whom are wearing the same kit. Best sport in the world," a fan wrote.

"You can’t convince me these are different people," a fan stated.

"Both blond [blonde] and same poney [pony] tail," a fan remarked.

Paula Badosa to face Yulia Putintseva in French Open 2R

Paula Badosa in action at the 2024 French Open. GETTY

After the win over Katie Boulter, Paula Badosa will next play Yulia Putintseva in the second round of the French Open. The Kazakh had a dominant start to the tournament after securing a comprehensive 6-1, 6-2 win over 2018 runner-up Sloane Stephens.

Badosa and Putintseva have locked horns thrice previously, with the Spaniard leading 2-1 in the head-to-head. Their last encounter came in the second round of the 2022 Canadian Open, with Putintseva advancing after Badosa retired due to an injury,

Whoever out of the two wins, will face either second seed Aryna Sabalenka or Moyuka Uchijima in the third round of the French Open.

