"Looks like wifey enjoyed" - Felix Auger-Aliassime delighted by wife Nina's reaction to his impressive showing in Shanghai Masters win

No. 12 Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Jesper De Jong 6-4, 7-5 in the Round of 32 match in the Shanghai Masters. His wife, Nina, was in attendance at GrandStand 2, cheering her husband from the stands.On Monday, the Canadian tennis star shared pictures from his match. It included his point to make it 5-5 in the second set as well. Both players went up and down the net before a finish from Auger-Aliassime sealed the game. In his post on Threads, he also included Nina's reaction after winning that point. He wrote in the caption:&quot;Having fun out there 💪🏽😁 Looks like wifey enjoyed that last point😜&quot; Post by @felixaliassime View on ThreadsFelix-Auger Aliassime will next face No. 8 Lorenzo Mussetti in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. This is his first tournament after making it to the semifinal of the 2025 US Open, where Jannik Sinner bested him in four sets.Felix Auger-Aliassime's candid reply to &quot;Honeymoon&quot; question in presence of wife NinaFollowing his deep run in the 2025 US Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Nina finally tied the knot on September 20, 2025, in a romantic ceremony at the Selman Marrakech hotel in Morocco.However, instead of going on a honeymoon, the Canadian chose to participate in Shanghai, prompting a question from a reporter last week. Auger-Aliassime replied:“Honeymoon? This is our honeymoon, a Shanghai honeymoon,” the Canadian said via ATPTour.com in the presence of his wife Nina. “We're here together and maybe later in the year there's going to be a honeymoon. But for now, obviously I have to get back to the tournaments, get back to work… but we're still having a good time together.”During his press conference, Auger-Aliassime also shed light on their wedding in Morocco. The ceremony was conducted at the Selman Marrakech hotel, which is Nina's father's homeland.“Everything was so positive… a lot of things could go wrong in a wedding, but it went beautifully well and the highlight of the night was probably the speeches,” Felix said.“There's always a part during the dinner where family and friends will give speeches and myself, my mom, Nina's sister, her dad, they all gave speeches and it was the most beautiful and touching moment because you don't get to speak like that to each other often or there's not really the circumstances to speak in such a deep way. So that was really the highlight for us.”Earlier, Felix-Auger Aliassime proposed to Nina in November during a romantic trip to the Seychelles. She is an equestrian by profession and has represented Morocco in various international tournaments.