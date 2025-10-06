"Looks so peaceful" - Monica Seles sends warm message to Chris Evert after American has adorable animal encounter

Chris Evert recently received a graceful message from fellow former player, Monica Seles. The 18-time Grand Slam champion revealed that a young deer, also called a fawn, showed up at her doorstep, prompting Seles to react.On Sunday, October 5, Evert posted a photo of the young deer looking inside her window, with a scenic backdrop, including mountains, a blue sky, and greenery on a sunny day. The former World No. 1 was quick to click a photo, as she found the deer adorable.Evert posted the photo on Instagram and wrote:&quot;Oh, hello there...🤭🤫🙏.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeles was apparently as impressed by all the elements in the photo as Evert. The Yugoslavia-born wrote in the comments section:&quot;Love nature and looks so peaceful, enjoy.&quot;Chris Evert, along with Martina Navratilova, dominated the tour through the 1970s and 1980s. The two stars hold the record for tennis' biggest head-to-head, clashing 80 times. Navratilova won 43 of those matches, while Evert won 37.Monica Seles, on the other hand, turned pro in 1989 and took the world by surprise, as she won her first Grand Slam title at the age of 16. She racked up eight Majors before turning 20 and replaced Steffi Graf as the World No. 1, before a gruesome incident in 1993 changed the trajectory of her career.As Seles was seated on her chair during a match in Germany, Gunter Parche, a diehard Steffi Graf fan, jumped on the court and stabbed her in her back. He did so for Graf to regain the top spot. Seles returned in 1995 but was no longer the same player. She managed just one more Grand Slam at the 1996 Australian Open, and played her last match in 2003.When Monica Seles and Steffi Graf refused to disclose their conversation after 1995 US Open finalMonica Seles and Steffi Graf - Source: GettyAfter the stabbing incident in April 1993, Monica Seles stayed away from action for over two years. The 1995 US Open was her first Major appearance, and she reached the final, only to lose 7-6(6), 0-6, 6-3 to Steffi Graf.Both players engaged in a pleasant conversation during the presentation ceremony, but neither revealed anything about it. When Seles was asked at the press conference, she said she needed Graf's permission to disclose the details.&quot;First, I want to ask Steffi if that is okay to tell you guys because I feel bad. I have this confidentiality thing maybe too much going. Steffi said very nice things. I said back to her. Steffi is a very private person,&quot; Seles said.Reporters tossed the same question to Graf, who said:&quot;Oh, no. If she said that, then I won't say anything either. It was a nice conversation, that is all.&quot;Graf retired in 1999 at the age of 30 after winning 22 Majors.