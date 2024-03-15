Lorenzo Musetti becomes father for the first time as Italian and girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri announce birth of son Ludovico

Lorenzo Musetti recently became a father at the age of 22 as the Italian's girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, gave birth to their son Ludovico on Friday (March 15).

Musetti had revealed last November that he and Confalonieri, who works as a graphic designer at Sky Sports Italy, were expecting a child. The 26-year-old delivered her baby son in Italy with the World No. 26 there by her side.

The new father subsequently took to his Instagram account to announce the birth of his son, whom he and his girlfriend named Ludovico Musetti. The name 'Ludovico' directly translates to "famous warrior" or "glorious in battle".

"15.03.2024 🎈LUDOVICO Buongiorno mondo 🐥," Musetti wrote in the caption.

Lorenzo Musetti made it back to Italy in time for his first son's birth. The 22-year-old was competing at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters but suffered an early exit as he was defeated 2-6, 6-7(5) by World No. 7 Holger Rune.

The new baby will likely motivate the Italian to record better results on the ATP Tour later in the season. He has lost eight of his 13 matches this year, having gone winless in February across tournaments in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai.

Lorenzo Musetti has won two titles on the pro tour to date

Lorenzo Musetti won his maiden pro title at Hamburg Open 2022

Although Lorenzo Musetti has not been as successful as his countryman Jannik Sinner, he has enjoyed a good time on the ATP Tour so far. Since turning pro in 2019, the Italian has won two titles and reached a career-high singles ranking of 15.

Musetti first broke through on the main tour in 2021, when he went on a giant-killing run to reach the semifinals at the Acapulco Open. Consequently, he made his top 100 debut, following which he continued to make big strides. In July 2022, he won his maiden ATP title, upsetting top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz in a three-set championship match at the Hamburg Open.

Three months later, Lorenzo Musetti won his second pro title, this time springing up an upset on his higher-ranked countryman, Matteo Berrettini. The Italian ended the 2022 season inside the men's top 25.

The following year, he notched by far the biggest win of his career as he came from a set down to beat World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in three sets at the Monte Carlo Masters. This run allowed him to reach a career-high ranking of 15 in June 2023.