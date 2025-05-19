Lorenzo Musetti & girlfriend Veronica announce second pregnancy with happy update ahead of French Open

Lorenzo Musetti, along with his girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, announced the news of their second pregnancy ahead of his French Open campaign. The Italian recently showcased a stellar display at the Italian Open and is taking a well-deserved break to spend time with his family.

Musetti made his relationship with Confalonieri public in 2022 and since then, has been sharing pictures of their romantic moments on social media platforms. The couple announced their pregnancy with their first child in 2023 and welcomed son Ludovico in March 2024.

The 23-year-old announced the news of his growing family in an Instagram post on May 19, 2025. He accompanied the sweet image of him, his child and partner in black and white, with an adorable message.

"The family is growing #4," he wrote. (translated from Italian)

He will start off his French Open with this positive news and hope to build on the commanding form he displayed at the Italian Open to get better results. Having been one of the consistent performers on this surface, Lorenzo Musetti is expected to go into his next tournament with a confident attitude.

The Italian also mentioned how he will be working on the mistakes he made in his semifinal match against Carlos Alcaraz.

Lorenzo Musetti looks to rectify past mistakes in aim of French Open glory

Lorenzo Musetti at the Italian Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti expressed his pride in being able to maintain a confident attitude throughout his Italian Open campaign and said that he was elated to have managed to maintain his consistent form on the surface, especially when facing Carlos Alcaraz. However, he admitted that the Spaniard outplayed him in the semifinals.

“I think I have never in my career so far managed to have, like, 15 or whatever matches that I played before this match. To be there, to play each point, to have a great attitude, a great consistency…So for me, of course, coming with many, many matches with a good consistency, it’s something that I never experienced," he said (via The Tennis Gazette).

He explained that even though the semifinals were just another 'bad day at the office', he will look to work on his mistakes, especially on reducing the number of unforced errors that he made in his last match, in preparation for the Roland Garros.

“Of course, it’s a lesson for the next event that’s even bigger than this one. A lot of things that I learn also from this loss," he added.

The main draws for the French Open will be released on May 22, 2025.

