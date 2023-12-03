Lorenzo Musetti and girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri share glimpses of maternity shoot during Maldives trip

Lorenzo Musetti and his girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, are over the moon as they await the arrival of their first child. The couple recently shared pictures from their maternity shoot, showing their love and excitement for the new addition to their family.

Musetti and Confalonieri made their relationship public in 2022 and confirmed their pregnancy news in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport last month.

"Yes, at the end of March, I will become the father of a boy, I am very happy," Musetti said (translated from Italian via Ubitennis).

Musetti and Confalonieri posted their maternity pictures on Saturday, December 2, on their respective Instagram accounts. The couple looked radiant as they posed on a beach in the Maldives, where they are enjoying a vacation ahead of Musetti's 2024 campaign.

They wore matching black outfits and shared a warm embrace and a kiss. The final pictures were in monochrome tone, adding to the shoot's elegance and beauty.

"Waiting for youuuuuu," the post was captioned.

Musetti was part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup for the first time since 1976, defeating Australia 2-0 in the final. The Italian lost his singles semifinal against Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, 6-7(7), 6-2, 6-1. Jannik Sinner then took charge of the next singles match against Novak Djokovic (6-2, 2-6, 7-5) and partnered with compatriot Lorenzo Sonego to beat Djokovic and Kecmanovic and send Italy to their first final in 25 years.

Musetti did not play in the final but watched his teammates Matteo Arnaldi and Sinner secure the title with two impressive wins over Alexei Popyrin and Alex de Minaur, respectively. Musetti celebrated with his team and the Italian fans, who witnessed a historic moment in their country’s tennis.

A look into Lorenzo Musetti's performance in the 2023 season

Lorenzo Musetti at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Lorenzo Musetti reached six quarterfinals and three semifinals on the ATP tour this year. He also improved his ranking from No. 23 at the start of the year to a career-high No. 15 by the end of June.

Musetti’s best results came on clay, where he reached the semifinals in Barcelona and Bastad, and the quarterfinals in Buenos Aires, Morocco, Monaco, and Hamburg. He also showed prowess on other surfaces, making the quarterfinals in Stuttgart and London on grass, and Chengdu on hardcourt.

The 21-year-old's performance in the Grand Slams, however, was disappointing, as he failed to win a single match in two of them. He lost in the first round of the Australian Open to Lloyd Harris, 6-4, 6-1, 6-7(0), 2-6, 7-6(4), and the US Open to Titouan Droguet, 6-3, 0-6, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-2.

At the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, Lorenzo Musetti reached the fourth and the third round before losing in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz and Hubert Hurkacz, respectively.