Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri shares adorable snap of son Ludovico’s tennis-themed Crocs ahead of Miami Open 2025

As Lorenzo Musetti prepares for the 2025 Miami Open, his girlfriend, Veronica Confalonieri, showed fans a warm glimpse into their family life. Confalonieri recently posted a picture of their one-year-old son, Ludovico, wearing a pair of cute tennis-themed Crocs.

Musetti, ranked World No. 16, just finished his tournament at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he was seeded 15th. Having beaten Roman Safiullin in a three-set fight, Musetti lost to Arthur Fils in the third round. Now, he's targeting the Miami Open, entering as the 15th seed.

As the family arrived in Miami ahead of the tournament, Confalonieri took to Instagram to share a touching moment with their son. On Tuesday, March 18, she posted an Instagram Story featuring Ludovico sitting on Musetti’s lap, his tiny feet clad in tennis-themed Crocs. She captioned the picture:

"[Tennis ball emoji] everywhere."

Screengrab of Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram stories (@veronica.confalonieri)

When Lorenzo Musetti shared how becoming a father strengthened his game

In Picture: Lorenzo Musetti in a press conference during the Davis Cup Final (Source: Getty Images)

Lorenzo Musetti discussed how becoming a father has positively influenced his game. In a November 2024 Tennis Channel interview, he acknowledged that the added responsibilities pushed him to improve.

"With the birth of my son, Ludovico, that gave me a lot of responsibility on also Lorenzo 'the player' and not just of the 'figure of the father'. So definitely in those terms, I think I improved a lot. Even if I think I have to do more and that will bring me probably even more results," Musetti said.

The Italian tennis star shared that while he was initially afraid to hold his newborn son, he soon became comfortable and naturally embraced fatherhood.

"Honestly, I was pretty scared of everything but it goes really naturally. All the things like holding the baby. I was really scared of holding him and then when the nurse was giving me him for the first time, I was holding him like really in a natural way. Me and Veronica, I think we are doing a good job," he added.

In the Miami Open, Lorenzo Musetti has had a first-round bye and is scheduled to meet either Thiago Seyboth Wild or Quentin Halys in his first match. The victor of this game will meet either 18th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime or the winner between qualifiers Tristan Schoolkate and Ethan Quinn in round three.

