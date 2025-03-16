Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica sends out touching message to baby son Ludovico with adorable family snap

Lorenzo Musseti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri sent a touching message on social media to their infant son, Ludovico. The couple is in Miami preparing for the forthcoming Miami Open. The Italian is coming off a third-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open, where he lost 6-3, 6-7((4), 3-6 to Arthur Fils.

Musetti's 22-year-old girlfriend is among the growing number of tennis partners active on social media, and regularly posts images of their glamorous lifestyle. Confalonieri works at Sky Sports in Italy as a graphic designer. The pair met in 2022 when Lusetti, then the top player in Italy, was at a Super Tennis event picking up a Best Italian Player award.

Taking to her Instagram account, Confalonieri posted a stylish black-and-white image of the family in front of the Miami skyline, and captioned it with a heartfelt message for her one-year-old son:

"Those who know you know how incredibly special you are. Your smiles and sweetness fill the hearts of those around you with joy every day"

Confalonieri has 17,000 Instagram followers, and 10,000 on TikTok. That's some distance short of some other tennis partners, like Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who has 432,000 Instagram devotees.

Lorenzo Musetti has had a challenging start to the new season

2025 Australian Open - Source: Getty

The World No. 17, Musetti's start to the year has been plagued by injury, forcing his withdrawal from some events. The Italian started his year at the Hong Kong Open and reached the quarterfinals after beating Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-3. Here, he lost 6-2, 6-7(4), 5-7 to Jaume Munar.

Musetti next competed at the Australian Open and reached the third round after wins over compatriot Matteo Arnaldi and 27th seed Denis Shapovalov. The 23-year-old faced 20th seed Ben Shelton in the third round and put up a tough fight before losing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(5).

After this, the Italian competed at the Argentina Open, where he received a bye to the second round. Here, he beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Pedro Martinez, which he went to withdraw from. Lorenzo Musetti's most recent tournament was the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where he reached the third round before losing to 20th seed Arthur Fils.

Next up for the 23-year-old is the Miami Open, where his personal best is reaching the fourth round in 2024.

