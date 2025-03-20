Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica shares sweet glimpse of Italian with their son Ludovico at the Miami Open

Italian ace Lorenzo Musetti's girlfriend Veronica Confalonieri has shared an endearing image of him playing with their infant son. Musetti is in Miami, getting ready for his opening match of the Miami Open. In the post, he looked relaxed, spending quality family time in front of the famous Hard Rock Stadium.

Ad

Musetti, the World's No. 17-ranked player, had a decent BNP Paribas Open, losing in the third round to Arthur Fils 6-3, 6-7((4), 3-6. His 22-year-old girlfriend, Confalonieri, has a job at Sky Sports, as a graphic designer. She's also becoming part of a group of tennis WAGs with influential social media accounts, posting about their glamorous lives on tour.

The couple met in 2022 at a Super Tennis event where Lusetti was given a Best Italian Player award. Ever since, they have been together and also had a baby boy, Ludovico, who was born in March 2024.

Ad

Trending

On her Instagram account, Confalonieri shared a picture of her family on the lawns outside of the Hard Rock Stadium, with a one-word caption:

"Papa"

Veronica Confalonieri's Instagram/@veronica.confalonieri

Confalonieri has 17,000 Instagram and 10,000 TikTok followers. Other tennis partners, such as Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who has 432,000 Instagram fans, also have a decent fan following on social media.

Ad

After an injury-prone start to the season, Lorenzo Musetti will hope for better results over the summer

2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Lorenzo Musetti's 2025 so far has been beset by injury. He has had to withdraw from several tournaments. After a solid showing at the Hong Kong Open, where he reached the quarterfinals, he beat compatriot Matteo Arnaldi and 27th seed Denis Shapalov to reach the third round of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Ad

The 23-year-old then faced 20th seed Ben Shelton in the third round and gave the American a run for his money before losing 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7(5). After this, the Italian No. 2 played at the Argentina Open, receiving a bye to the second round. He beat Corentin Moutet 6-2, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against Pedro Martinez, but injury forced his withdrawal.

Lorenzo Musetti played at last week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, losing in the third round to Fils. Next up for the 23-year-old is the Miami Open, where he plays Frenchman Quentin Halys tomorrow. Musetti reached the fourth round last year and will be hoping for similar progression this year to get his season off the ground.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback