Lorenzo Sonego to release new single 'Cielo Aperto' ahead of Wimbledon 2023

Italian tennis star and singer, Lorenzo Sonego, is set to launch his new single ‘Cielo Aperto’ (Open Sky) this Friday, June 30.

Sonego, who is currently ranked No. 40 in the world, is not only a talented athlete but also a passionate musician. He has over a million streams on Spotify and has released several songs in the past, such as 'Un Solo Secondo' and 'SWING'.

‘Cielo Aperto’ is expected to be a catchy and upbeat tune that reflects Sonego’s optimistic and adventurous spirit. The title refers to the open sky that he loves to see when he plays tennis or travels around the world.

Sonego announced the release of his new single on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. He posted the album cover and captioned it:

"Cielo aperto (Open Sky) out Friday, June 30th at 00.00 sharp."

Sonego is not the only tennis player who has ventured into music. Other examples include Serena Williams, who turned rapper for a song, and Roger Federer, who sang a duet with Grigor Dimitrov in 2017.

Lorenzo Sonego’s single ‘Un Solo Secondo’ achieves 1 million streams milestone on Spotify

Lorenzo sonego in Erste Bank Open

Lorenzo Sonego recently achieved a remarkable feat of one million streams on Spotify for his song, ‘Un Solo Secondo’.

The song, which he sang with his old friend AlterEdo, was released in 2021. It was sung in Italian by the 28-year-old, but won the hearts of fans worldwide.

Sonego said that the song was a fun and nostalgic way of remembering his childhood and the friendship he shared with songwriter AlterEdo.

“It was just for fun, and it was a funny experience for me. When we were young, my friend and I used to sing a lot of songs together, and this was a way for us to do something together again," Sonego said.

“He wrote this song, and I really enjoy music. I love reggaetón. It was just for our pleasure, for a laugh, and to do something different from tennis,” Sonego added.

Lorenzo Sonego, the seventh seed, fell to Zhizhen Zhang in straight sets in the first round of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne, on June 27. He will now focus on preparing for Wimbledon, where he hopes to bounce back from this setback.

Sonego is not the only tennis player who has tried his hand at music. In 2019, Agnieszka Radwanska and Caroline Wozniacki came out with a song called “We Love Our Tennis”.

