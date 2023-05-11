Lorenzo Sonego celebrated his 28th birthday in style, as the Italian was surprised with a birthday cake soon after his first-round win in the Italian Open 2023.

Up against the French veteran Jeremy Chardy, the World No. 48 wasted no time as he dropped just three games during the match to beat the 36-year-old, 6-2, 6-1, to reach the second round of the Italian Open.

Soon after hitting his winning shot, an official entered the court with a delicious looking birthday cake in her hand. Sonego, who turned 28 on May 11, expressed happiness as he cut a small part of the cake. Later, he took the cake and also posed for a picture.

"A sweet surprise for Sonego," the caption of the tweet read.

Lorenzo Sonego has never reached the finals of the Italian Open during his career, however, the former World No. 21 reached the semifinals of the 2021 Italian Open. En route to his semifinal clash, where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the Italian beat the likes of Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem. Up against Djokovic, Sonego lost 6-3, 6-7, 6-2.

How has Lorenzo Sonego fared in 2023 so far?

Erste Bank Open - Day 7

Lorenzo Sonego has had a rough start to the 2023 season. While playing former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in the round of 32 of the Adelaide International 1, the Italian was forced to retire midmatch due to an injury. Sonego, however, returned to the Adelaide International 2, where he lost to Jack Draper in the round of 32.

At the Australian Open, the Italian lost to Poland's Hubert Hurkacz after a thrilling five-setter. In Montpellier, the 28-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the ATP Open Sud de France, where he lost to compatriot Jannik Sinner. Sonego faced successive round-of-32 defeats in Rotterdam and Doha as he lost to Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andy Murray, respectively.

In Dubai, Lorenzo Sonego faced Auger-Aliassime and returned with a smile as he beat the Canadian to lock horns with Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which he lost to the German.

At the Miami Open, the Italian beat the likes of Thiem, Daniel Evans, and Frances Tiafoe to reach the fourth round of the campaign. Up against Francisco Cerundolo in the fourth round, Sonego lost, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Lorenzo Sonego traveled to Italy after bowing out of the Madrid Open from the first round of the Masters 1000 event.

Poll : 0 votes