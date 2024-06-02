Romanian tennis player Andreea Prisacariu recently opened up about Iga Swiatek's dominant triumph over Anastasia Potapova in the fourth round of the French Open. However, she intended to revisit a similar defeat and draw comparisons in her support.

Iga Swiatek dominated Russia’s Anastasia Potapova in their fourth-round clash at the 2024 French Open. From the start, the Pole maintained complete control, never allowing Potapova to gain any foothold. Swiatek needed just 40 minutes to secure a 6-0, 6-0 victory, clearly signaling her intent to win her fourth Roland Garros title.

A similar situation occurred with Prisacariu during the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup qualifier against Iga Swiatek. Prisacariu had no chance as Swiatek defeated her 6-0, 6-0. After the loss, Prisacariu faced significant backlash in her country but defended herself and accepted the setback with grace.

Prisacariu shared a post on X recalling how she received backlash in her country. She pointed out that she wasn't the only player to suffer such a defeat against Iga Swiatek, noting her on-court dominance.

"Fun fact: when my country killed me after I lost to Iga 0 and 0, no one stood up for me, everyone was saying what a loser I am and blah blah. And yet somehow I am not the only one with a score like this against her. It's kinda her specialty," Prisacariu said.

Further responding to her comments in a thread, Prisacariu explained that at the time of her loss to Swiatek, she was ranked in the 300s and just aimed to perform her best, which she felt she did. Despite not originally being expected to play, she said she took the chance.

"I was at that time three hundred and something, all I wanted was to do my best, which I did. I wasn't even supposed to play but I did it anyway. So yes, losing to her at 0 ain't that tragic honestly. Kisses" she added.

"I just continued playing my game" - Iga Swiatek on the quickest triumph of her career

Day One: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Iga Swiatek wasn't really surprised after learning that she defeated Anastasia Potapova in just 40 minutes. The 23-year-old shared that she was entirely focused on the match and hadn't been watching the scoreboard.

"I was just really focused and really in the zone, wasn't really looking at the score so I just continued playing my game, working on stuff I wanted to work on. It went pretty quickly...pretty weird," Swiatek said during the post-match on-court interview.

This was the shortest match Swiatek has ever played. Previously, her quickest victory came against Karolina Pliskova in the 2021 Italian Open final, where she defeated the Czech player in just 46 minutes.

Swiatek will face the reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals of the clay court Slam.