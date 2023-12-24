"Lost by 1 vote" - Coco Gauff shows off her hilarious candy cane attire at ‘ugly sweater party' ahead of Christmas as she bags 2nd place

Coco Gauff welcomed Christmas by attending an 'ugly sweater' party with her friends.

The American shared hilarious pictures of herself and her two friends attending the party wearing bizarre sweaters on Instagram.

The US Open champion can be seen dressed as a candy cane. One of her friends is dressed as a Christmas tree. Her other friend's sweater had Christmas decorations all over her black sweater. Gauff joked that the trio's sweaters were worthy of the top 3 spots at the party.

"Ugly sweater party, we top 3 for sure," Gauff captioned one post.

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram handle

In another post, the 19-year-old revealed that she lost, presumably the 'best sweater' award, by one vote.

"Lost by one vote but Jeree ate" wrote Gauff.

Coco Gauff is one of the highest-paid female athletes for 2023

Coco Gauff at that 2023 WTA Finals in Cancun

In a recently released Forbes report of the world's highest-paid female athletes in 2023, Coco Gauff was ranked third with $21.7 million in earnings. The 19-year-old had $6.7 million in on-court warnings while $15 million in off-court earnings.

On-court earning account for the prize money she earned from playing tournaments. Out of the $6.7 million, Gauff earned $3 million for winning the 2023 US Open. The American also earned $454,500 for winning the 2023 Cincinnati Open.

Off-court earnings included deals from sponsorships and brands. The World No. 3 is signed with Bose and UPS. She was also announced as a brand ambassador for Baker Tilly, an advisory CPA firm.

Gauff was recently also a part of a new Ray Ban smart glasses campaign. She wears New Balance jerseys and uses a Head racquet. The 2023 US Open champion also appeared in an advertisement for The Marvels, a 2023 film. Also, the American was a part of a limited edition cover of a comic book called Invincible Iron Man.

Notably, 9 out of the 10 athletes on the list are tennis players. Iga Swiatek was ranked No. 1 with $23.9 million in earnings. Emma Raducanu was ranked No. 4 with $15.2 million in earnings. No. 5 was Naomi Osaka with $15 million.

Aryna Sabalenka was placed No. 6 with $14.7 million, Jessica Pegula at No. 7 with $12.5 million, Venus Williams at No. 8 with $12.2 million, Elena Rybakina at No. 9 with $9.5 million, and Leylah Fernandez at No. 10 with $8.8 million in earning in 2023.