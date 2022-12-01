"Lots of cynicism about the TUE system" - Journalist Ben Rothenberg speaks up following Fernando Verdasco doping revelations

In light of Fernando Verdasco's doping issue, journalist Ben Rothenberg has brought up rumors indicating the use of drugs among several other tennis players. Verdasco was charged with a two-month suspension by the International Tennis Integration Agency (ITIA) as the player tested positive for the presence of methylphenidate, an ADHD medication drug.

The ITIA acknowledged that Verdasco had taken up the medication as per his physician's advice as he was diagnosed with ADHD and that he did not intend to violate the rules. As a result, the ban on the veteran Spaniard was reduced from two years to two months.

While it has been proven that Verdasco was using the drug for wellness purposes, many other players are currently under the radar as they are suspected of consuming such drugs for no genuine reason.

Rothenberg took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal the various suspicions looming in the background of the doping issue by sharing a tweet from former tennis ace Pam Shriver. He believes that ADHD medication drugs are taken up by certain tennis players to enhance their performance and 'not because they have trouble focusing while doing their homework.'

"Re: adderall in tennis, one ATP player told me today he estimates “half of top 100 is on it…maybe more.” And not because they have trouble focusing while doing their homework. Lots of cynicism about the TUE system within the locker room," Rothenberg wrote in his tweet.

Fernando Verdasco to be back in action in January next year

With the suspension in place, Fernando Verdasco will miss out on tennis action for the month of December. In a way, the 39-year-old will be grateful as the ban could not have come at a more perfect time for him.

Since the 2022 ATP Finals, the tennis world has stepped into the off-season. As a result, the Spaniard is less likely to miss any significant tournaments on the ATP tour.

As per the latest news, Verdasco is expected to be back in action on January 8, 2023. He last played at the ATP Challenger event in France where he faced off against Henri Laaksonen in the second round. They split the first two sets. The veteran Spaniard had to retire during the final set as Laaksonen advanced to the next round of the tournament.

