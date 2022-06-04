"She shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being; A bold and brave woman on and off the court" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's French Open triumph

Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run in the 2022 season, notching up her 35th straight win of the year. Facing off against Coco Gauff in the French Open final, the World No. 1 raced to the title with a near-flawless 6-1, 6-3 win.

With the victory, the Pole became the fourth-youngest woman in the Open Era to win two trophies at Roland Garros, behind only Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. Swiatek also equalled Venus Williams' record for the longest unbeaten run in the 21st century.

wta @WTA INVINCIBLE IGA



INVINCIBLE IGA @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! 🏆 INVINCIBLE IGA 🏆🇵🇱 @iga_swiatek defeats Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to claim her second career #RolandGarros title with a 35th consecutive victory! https://t.co/V99DalzqH3

Coco Gauff did her best to stay with the 21-year-old during the night, but her opponent simply proved too good for her. Overall, the match lasted a mere 69 minutes, with Swiatek breaking the teenage American's serve five times while getting broken only once herself.

Tennis fans on social media were elated at the World No. 1's win, hailing her for withstanding the tremendous amount of pressure she had coming into the tournament. Many called her performance one of the most dominant displays in women's tennis in recent years, while several also praised Gauff for managing to put together a run to the final.

Story continues below ad

"Lots of things players should learn from Iga Swiatek, as she shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being. A very bold and brave woman on and off the court," one fan tweeted.

Carole Bouchard 💜💛 @carole_bouchard Lots of things players should learn from Iga Swiatek, as she shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being. A very bold and brave woman on and off the court. Lots of things players should learn from Iga Swiatek, as she shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being. A very bold and brave woman on and off the court.

zosia ☁️ | #2&22inParis @igoatswiatek being iga swiatek’s fan is the best thing that could ever happen to me being iga swiatek’s fan is the best thing that could ever happen to me

Story continues below ad

Simon Cambers @scambers73 That was just stunning tennis from @iga_swiatek . When Coco Gauff asked the question at the start of the second set, she answered immediately. Ruthless, brilliant. That was just stunning tennis from @iga_swiatek. When Coco Gauff asked the question at the start of the second set, she answered immediately. Ruthless, brilliant.

Jethro Broughton @Jethro_sb Can't imagine how tough it is to play your first Grand Slam final, let alone at just 18 years old. Coco Gauff has been incredible in this tournament and has so much to be proud of.



Swiatek is just a remarkable athlete. One of the best winning streaks I've ever seen in sport. Can't imagine how tough it is to play your first Grand Slam final, let alone at just 18 years old. Coco Gauff has been incredible in this tournament and has so much to be proud of.Swiatek is just a remarkable athlete. One of the best winning streaks I've ever seen in sport.

"Can't really be understated how incredible this Swiatek run is, because her season builds to RG. To win ~30 matches and 5 titles in a row only to have it possibly end at RG and not win a Slam despite her dominance must have added a real extra pressure," another fan wrote.

Story continues below ad

Trenton Jocz @TrentonJocz Can't really be understated how incredible this Swiatek run is, because her season builds to RG.

To win ~30 matches and 5 titles in a row only to have it possibly end at RG and not win a Slam despite her dominance must have added a real extra pressure. Can't really be understated how incredible this Swiatek run is, because her season builds to RG.To win ~30 matches and 5 titles in a row only to have it possibly end at RG and not win a Slam despite her dominance must have added a real extra pressure.

Lancelot @_lancelot @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek This lady is just amazing. She is a class above everyone else on the WTA circuit. Her efficiency is enviable. She has the ruthlessness of Djokovic and the indomitable attitude of Nadal. She plays every point like it's her last. Who's gon stop her? @rolandgarros @iga_swiatek This lady is just amazing. She is a class above everyone else on the WTA circuit. Her efficiency is enviable. She has the ruthlessness of Djokovic and the indomitable attitude of Nadal. She plays every point like it's her last. Who's gon stop her?

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



She was so overwhelmingly the favourite coming into this tournament, she could almost only fail. Instead she walked the tightrope to the final, then played her best match of the fortnight.



What can you do but So much joy in Swiatek's celebrations.She was so overwhelmingly the favourite coming into this tournament, she could almost only fail. Instead she walked the tightrope to the final, then played her best match of the fortnight.What can you do but So much joy in Swiatek's celebrations.She was so overwhelmingly the favourite coming into this tournament, she could almost only fail. Instead she walked the tightrope to the final, then played her best match of the fortnight.What can you do but 👏 https://t.co/kA7czCMQod

Story continues below ad

"I'd imagine Swiatek has built up a pretty humongous locker room aura already. The blowouts in finals do the trick. There has to be some fear at this point that she's going to embarrass you," one user posted.

Gill Gross 🗽 @Gill_Gross I'd imagine Swiatek has built up a pretty humongous locker room aura already. The blowouts in finals do the trick. There has to be some fear at this point that she's going to embarrass you. I'd imagine Swiatek has built up a pretty humongous locker room aura already. The blowouts in finals do the trick. There has to be some fear at this point that she's going to embarrass you.

Siddhant @mindsid99 So, Iga Swiatek is now... I think 18-1 at RG in the last three years. Justine Henin went 29-1 at RG from 2003-07.



Dare we say... we have a new Queen of Clay? So, Iga Swiatek is now... I think 18-1 at RG in the last three years. Justine Henin went 29-1 at RG from 2003-07.Dare we say... we have a new Queen of Clay?

Story continues below ad

Matt Cronin @TennisReporters Another and another to win it, for months, now, when Iga Swiatek wins RG again, beating Gauff 61, 63. That is two Grand Slams victories, from 2020 and 2022. She is always locked in, called 'Ms. Confidence.' Another and another to win it, for months, now, when Iga Swiatek wins RG again, beating Gauff 61, 63. That is two Grand Slams victories, from 2020 and 2022. She is always locked in, called 'Ms. Confidence.' https://t.co/wuNXApvapL

"An unbelievable run for Iga Swiatek continues. Lots of streaks or tournaments wins have a moment in which the eventual champion is teetering on the edge of a loss, and she hasn’t even gotten close to that. Levels above," another user wrote. "Losing in a final is always brutal, but Gauff had a fantastic tournament. She may have been outplayed today, but she’s three years younger than Świątek. Can’t wait to see how she progresses."

Story continues below ad

Owen @tennisnation An unbelievable run for Świątek continues. Lots of streaks or tournaments wins have a moment in which the eventual champion is teetering on the edge of a loss, and she hasn’t even gotten close to that. Levels above. An unbelievable run for Świątek continues. Lots of streaks or tournaments wins have a moment in which the eventual champion is teetering on the edge of a loss, and she hasn’t even gotten close to that. Levels above.

Owen @tennisnation Losing in a final is always brutal, but Gauff had a fantastic tournament. She may have been outplayed today, but she’s three years younger than Świątek. Can’t wait to see how she progresses. Losing in a final is always brutal, but Gauff had a fantastic tournament. She may have been outplayed today, but she’s three years younger than Świątek. Can’t wait to see how she progresses.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast



In a firestorm of stone-cold winners, she beats Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.



35 consecutive matches won and counting.



And oh yes, she's the French Open champion again. #HurricaneIga Mesdames et messieurs, the unplayable Iga Swiatek.In a firestorm of stone-cold winners, she beats Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.35 consecutive matches won and counting.And oh yes, she's the French Open champion again. #PolandIgarros Mesdames et messieurs, the unplayable Iga Swiatek.In a firestorm of stone-cold winners, she beats Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.35 consecutive matches won and counting.And oh yes, she's the French Open champion again. #PolandIgarros #HurricaneIga https://t.co/t3yAs07CyP

Story continues below ad

Iga Swiatek further cements her World No. 1 ranking

Iga Swiatek has almost twice the ranking points as World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit

Following the title run at the French Open, Iga Swiatek now has 8,631 ranking points to her name, nearly twice that of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. Having fallen in the first round in Paris, Kontaveit has a tally of 4,325 points.

Tumaini Carayol @tumcarayol New WTA rankings:



1. Iga Swiatek 8631

2. Anett Kontaveit 4325.



Swiatek has nearly two times as many points as the #2. Pure dominance. New WTA rankings:1. Iga Swiatek 8631 2. Anett Kontaveit 4325. Swiatek has nearly two times as many points as the #2. Pure dominance.

The two-time Grand Slam champion also has a commendable lead in the WTA Singles race, having earned 7,290 points so far. She is almost 5,000 points ahead of second-placed Ons Jabeur, who has a haul of 2,520 points.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far