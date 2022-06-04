"She shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being; A bold and brave woman on and off the court" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's French Open triumph

Iga Swiatek continued her dominant run in the 2022 season, notching up her 35th straight win of the year. Facing off against Coco Gauff in the French Open final, the World No. 1 raced to the title with a near-flawless 6-1, 6-3 win.
With the victory, the Pole became the fourth-youngest woman in the Open Era to win two trophies at Roland Garros, behind only Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert. Swiatek also equalled Venus Williams' record for the longest unbeaten run in the 21st century.
Coco Gauff did her best to stay with the 21-year-old during the night, but her opponent simply proved too good for her. Overall, the match lasted a mere 69 minutes, with Swiatek breaking the teenage American's serve five times while getting broken only once herself.
Tennis fans on social media were elated at the World No. 1's win, hailing her for withstanding the tremendous amount of pressure she had coming into the tournament. Many called her performance one of the most dominant displays in women's tennis in recent years, while several also praised Gauff for managing to put together a run to the final.
"Lots of things players should learn from Iga Swiatek, as she shows it’s not that difficult to be both a great player and a great human being. A very bold and brave woman on and off the court," one fan tweeted.
"Can't really be understated how incredible this Swiatek run is, because her season builds to RG. To win ~30 matches and 5 titles in a row only to have it possibly end at RG and not win a Slam despite her dominance must have added a real extra pressure," another fan wrote.
"I'd imagine Swiatek has built up a pretty humongous locker room aura already. The blowouts in finals do the trick. There has to be some fear at this point that she's going to embarrass you," one user posted.
"An unbelievable run for Iga Swiatek continues. Lots of streaks or tournaments wins have a moment in which the eventual champion is teetering on the edge of a loss, and she hasn’t even gotten close to that. Levels above," another user wrote. "Losing in a final is always brutal, but Gauff had a fantastic tournament. She may have been outplayed today, but she’s three years younger than Świątek. Can’t wait to see how she progresses."
Iga Swiatek further cements her World No. 1 ranking
Following the title run at the French Open, Iga Swiatek now has 8,631 ranking points to her name, nearly twice that of World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit. Having fallen in the first round in Paris, Kontaveit has a tally of 4,325 points.
The two-time Grand Slam champion also has a commendable lead in the WTA Singles race, having earned 7,290 points so far. She is almost 5,000 points ahead of second-placed Ons Jabeur, who has a haul of 2,520 points.