"LOVE that Coco defended Serena" - Pam Shriver reacts to Coco Gauff becoming first ASB Classic champion since Serena Williams

Coco Gauff made a special Serena Williams connection after winning the 2023 ASB Classic in Auckland, much to Pam Shriver's delight. The 18-year-old became the first winner at the WTA event since Williams won the title in 2020, in what turned out to be her last career title.

The ASB Classic was not held in 2021 and 2022 and so the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was the last winner of the tournament in New Zealand before Gauff, who many regard as the most capable of emulating Williams' achievements, won the title this past Sunday.

Shriver reacted to Coco Gauff succeeding Serena Williams as ASB Classic champion.

"LOVE that Coco defended Serena’s last singles title," Pam Shriver wrote on Twitter.

Serena Williams beat the likes of Camila Giorgi, Amanda Anisimova, and Jessica Pegula en route to the ASB Classic 2020, her 73rd career singles title on tour. The victory had even greater significance for the American legend as it was her first title since returning from maternity leave. She also became the first player in the professional era to win at least one title across four successive decades.

Meanwhile, Gauff was utterly dominant all week in Auckland, dropping only a combined 22 games across five matches, winning three sets with a 6-1 scoreline and one set with a 6-0 scoreline.

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams in receiving the iconic Korowai of the Maori culture after ASB Classic win

Coco Gauff receives the Korowai after winning the 2023 ASB Women's Classic.

Just like Serena Williams did after winning the ASB Classic title in 2020, Coco Gauff also received a great honor from the Maori in New Zealand. A tradition that began with Williams continued with Gauff as the teenager was given the Korowai, a traditional cloak of the Maori, which she wore throughout the trophy ceremony. Gauff said she was "beyond grateful" to receive the Korowai and take part in the Maori tradition.

"What an honor to be able to wear the Korwai during the trophy ceremony, It is worn has a mantle of prestige and honor. It is symbol of leadership. I am beyond grateful to be presented this after the match and honored to take part in the Māouri tradition," Gauff wrote on Twitter after the match.

Gauff's next tournament will be the 2023 Australian Open, which she will enter as the 7th seed. She will aim to erase the memories of last year's first-round loss with a deep run in the first Grand Slam of the year, carrying on the confidence from Auckland.

