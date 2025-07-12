"Love you endlessly" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan comforts American with emotional message after Wimbledon heartbreak

Taylor Fritz was dealt a heartbreaking defeat at the Wimbledon Championships as he lost out to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals in a closely fought battle. After the match, the American’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle penned an emotional message of support for him.

Fritz and Riddle began dating in 2020, after they met on the celebrity dating app Raya. The two quickly grew close and went public with their relationship in November that year. Since then, the couple have been vocal about their love for each other. Riddle often travels with the tennis star to his tournaments and gives fans inside glimpses of what their life away from court looks like.

Most recently, the influencer showed her support for her boyfriend after his Wimbledon exit. Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan Riddle penned an emotional note for Taylor Fritz, writing,

“I know how much this meant to you & you fought your heart out every step of the way the last 2 weeks. Love you endlessly & so proud to be by your side. On to the next.”

Taylor Fritz reflects on his Wimbledon loss to Carlos Alcaraz

Fritz in action at Wimbledon 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz’s campaign at the All England Club got off to a difficult start as he battled through lengthy matches in his opening rounds, beating Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo over the course of five sets. Up next, he beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Jordan Thompson and Karen Khachanov.

For his semifinals match, Fritz faced off against Carlos Alcaraz, and while the American put on a respectable fight, it was eventually the Spanish defending champion who walked away with a 6-5, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(6) win. Reflecting on his loss, Fritz told media after the match,

“I've watched Carlos plenty. For me, I feel like that's the best I've seen him serve. I'm not going to get a look to break him back. First set, done. Second set, did exactly what I wanted to do. Fourth set, did exactly what I wanted to do... I just need to avoid playing the times where the level dips a bit and then he can grab a break and just get ahead of me.”

Overall, Taylor Fritz delivered some strong performances over the course of his grass-court season, winning ATP 250 titles in Stuttgart and Eastbourne. Up next, the American will return to action at the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington, with the event scheduled to take place between July 27 and August 4.

