“Love you forever” - Coco Gauff’s boyfriend Jalen Sera pens heartfelt birthday wish for his father

Coco Gauff's boyfriend Jalen Sera recently celebrated his father's birthday. The aspiring actor made the most of the occasion as he penned a heartwarming note for his dad.

Gauff and Sera have been together for a little over two years now, most likely since sometime before the 2023 US Open. Gauff had previously dropped hints about being in a relationship, often mentioning a boyfriend in her interviews without dropping a name. The duo had also interacted with each other on social media prior to making their relationship public. Gauff finally revealed she was dating Sere in 2025 during a video for BOSE.

Most recently, Coco Gauff's boyfriend celebrated his father's birthday. Taking to Instagram for the occasion, Jalen Sera shared a snap of himself posing with his dad and wrote,

“Happy birthday to the greatest to ever do it. I'm wishing you all the best, this year and for all the years to come. Nobody deserves it more than you man. Love you forever dad."

Via @jalensera on Instagram

Since going public with their relationship, Gauff and Sera have given fans occasional glimpses of their life together, sharing snaps of their time at a Beyoncé concert as well as a Florida vacation.

Coco Gauff opens up about her boyfriend's support in her tennis journey

Gauff at the 2025 French Open (Image Source: Getty)

On the tennis court, Coco Gauff is one of the most promising talents the women's singles world has seen in recent years. At just 21-years-old, the American is already a two-time Grand Slam champion.

In an interview with E!News, Gauff recently shared that while she'll talk to anyone after a good match, she turns to her boyfriend if she's dealt with disappointment on the court, saying,

“Honestly after a good match, I just talk to my boyfriend, my friends, everyone cause I’m in a good mood. When I lose, I would say just my boyfriend 'cause he is the only one that can take me and my mood after a loss. He’s always telling me to trust the process. Just know that I’ve already accomplished a lot and there’s no need to be so negative. That’s kind of what my whole team, my parents, everybody says. I’m someone that can criticize myself a lot, so I just try to make sure that I stay positive.”

On the tennis end of things, Coco Gauff was most recently seen in action at the US Open. The American made it to the round of 16, where she was knocked out by four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

