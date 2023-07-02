"Love this girl" - Aryna Sabalenka hilariously interrupts Paula Badosa's training, continues their camaraderie at Wimbledon

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa shared a light-hearted moment as the Belarusian hilariously interrupted the latter's training ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Over the past few months, Sabalenka and Badosa have often expressed their friendship off-court as well. Earlier in June, the Spaniard reacted to Sabalenka's presence in Netflix's Break Point Part 2 by saying that the Australian Open winner looked cute in the series, and that was the most important part.

Last year, the Belarusian also fell prey to Badosa's prank of celebrating Sabalenka's fake birthday at a restaurant. At the end of 2022, the duo also dined together in Dubai, where they were joined by Sabalenka's boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov, much to the Belarusian's surprise.

On Sunday, July 2, Aryna Sabalenka posted a couple of pictures on her social media, where she kept updating her fans about how she 'photobombed' Baoda's training without her knowledge. The tennis pros eventually hugged each other and clicked a couple of pictures.

"Love this girl," the World No. 2 captioned her Instagram story.

Earlier this year, during an interview, Paula Badosa was asked about her friends on tour, especially Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur, to which she responded by saying that they have fun times and share a lot of moments.

"Fun times. I mean, we see each other throughout the year. Of course, we are rivals but at the same time, we share a lot of moments," she said.

Wimbledon 2023: Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with Panna Udvardy, Paula Badosa takes on Alison Riske-Amritraj in opener

Reigning Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka will take on Panna Udvardy in the opening round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. The Belarusian had to miss last year's tournament due to the ban imposed on Russian and Belarusian players because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, in her last appearance at Wimbledon, in 2021, Sabalenka reached the semifinals of the tournament before losing to Karolina Pliskova. The Belarusian beat the likes of Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur to set up a clash with Pliskova.

On the other hand, Badosa will take on Alison Riske-Amritraj in the first round at SW19. Last year, the Spaniard reached the fourth round but lost to Simona Halep, 6-1, 6-2. In 2021, Badosa met the same fate as she lost to Karolina Muchova in the fourth round.

