"Love when he gives a massage at 2am" - Elina Svitolina gushes over husband Gael Monfils as they spend downtime together after US Open exit

Elina Svitolina expresses her affection for her husband Gael Monfils, sharing that she enjoys it when he gives her a massage late at night, as they relax together following their exit from the US Open.

Elina Svitolina's run at the US Open concluded as Jessica Pegula defeated her with a score of 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the third round. Since her return from a break following childbirth, she has achieved a ranking as impressive as No. 26 on the WTA rankings.

On the other hand, Gael Monfils, her husband, faced a 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 defeat at the hands of the 8th seed, Andrey Rublev, who secured a place in the third round of the 2023 US Open.

Elina Svitolina posted on her Instagram story, revealing a photo of Gael Monfils massaging her at 2 a.m.

"Love when he gives a massage at 2am" she posted

In 2019, during an interview, Elina revealed her relationship with Gael Monfils. She mentioned that she met Monfils at the end of 2018 in Paris. The couple engaged in April 2021 and just a few months later, on July 16, the couple exchanged vows and got married. In the following year, Svitolina shared the news of her pregnancy and welcomed their baby daughter, Skai Monfils, into the world in October.

The couple had a great time together following the US Open and attended the launch of former ATP No. 5 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's All In Country Club in France on Wednesday.

Jessica Pegula has voiced her perspective on how Elina Svitolina's pregnancy was a fortunate turn of events for her.

Jessica Pegula ranked No. 3 in the world, defeated Ukrainian Elina Svitolina to advance to the fourth round of the US Open. However, the top-ranked American was later defeated 6-1, 6-3 by Madison Keys as she moved on to the quarterfinals.

In a post-match interview on September 6th, Pegula commented that in her previous encounters with Svitolina before her pregnancy, she had appeared fatigued. Pegula suggested that Svitolina's pregnancy might have been beneficial, allowing her to take a break and reset, which is sometimes necessary for players in their careers.

"The last few times I played her before she had her baby, she seemed like a little run down, I feel like. So, I don’t know, maybe her getting pregnant was good timing for her to go back and reset. I don’t know, sometimes that’s what you need. That’s what players do,” Pegula Said.

In 2022, Elina Svitolina temporarily stepped away from the professional tennis circuit to welcome her first child with Gael Monfils. Her return to the sport in April of this year has been marked by notable achievements.

Svitolina secured a WTA 250 title, advanced to the quarterfinals in the French Open, and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon. During her impressive Wimbledon run, she defeated the world No. 1, Iga Swiatek, on her path to the semifinals.