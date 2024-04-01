Fans have reacted to a revamped space in the Sports Cafe restaurant in Rafael Nadal's famed academy in Manacor, Spain.

The space, which is dedicated to the Australian Open, previously featured images of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, the Rod Laver Arena and Nadal himself. However, the revamp involved removing Djokovic's poster and adding a new wallpaper.

The space now features a wallpaper featuring an image of Nadal embracing Federer following the Spaniard's maiden Australian Open triumph in 2009. It also features Nadal holding the 2022 Australian Open trophy.

The revamp has caused quite a stir among tennis fans. One fan appreciated the fact that Djokovic's poster has been removed without naming the 24-time Grand Slam winner.

"Gotta love how they got rid off what’s been the only pic of you know who in the whole massive complex…," the fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan was taken aback by the new wallpaper.

"THERES NO WAY", the fan wrote followed by seven skull emojis.

Yet another fan poked fun at Nadal by citing his quotes from a past US Open press conference, where the Spaniard said he did not want to sound as if he was Federer's boyfriend.

"Journalist: What do you admire about Roger Federer? Rafa: you know want me to sound like his boyfriend? Also Rafa:", the fan commented, followed by an image of the revamped space.

Another fan joked that Nadal and Federer are preparing for Pride Month.

"They're just preparing in advance for Pride Month," the fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions from tennis fans:

Novak Djokovic on 'strange feeling' to compete without Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer (L), Rafael Nadal (C), and Novak Djokovic (R) at the 2022 Laver Cup

In early March this year, Djokovic said that it felt strange for him to compete in the absence of rivals Federer and Nadal. At the time, the Serb was preparing for the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

"I remember John McEnroe was saying in one of the documentaries that I've seen recently that when Bjorn Borg retired, that he felt like part of him also retired, even though he kept going. That's, I must say, a similar feeling that I have with Roger [Federer] retiring and Rafa [Nadal] not playing much at all. It's a strange feeling," Djokovic said during a press conference (via Eurosport).

Federer announced his retirement in 2022. Nadal, plagued by injury issues, is widely expected to call time on his career after the conclusion of the ongoing season.

