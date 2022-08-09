"Love that it’ll be clay; Iga go get it" - Tennis fans tip Iga Swiatek as the favorite to win Olympic gold in 2024 after Roland Garros picked as venue

With over two years to go, Iga Swiatek is already emerging as the favorite to clinch the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. But it probably has more to do with Roland Garros being announced as the venue for the 2024 Olympics rather than the fact that Swiatek is the current World No. 1 and has dominated the tour this season.

The organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games announced on Monday that the tennis event will take place on the iconic claycourts of Roland Garros, which hosts the French Open annually. The tennis matches at the Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 4, 2024, less than two months after the 2024 French Open is scheduled to end.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek has won both her Major titles at Roland Garros and is arguably the best claycourt player currently on the WTA tour. Swiatek won the 2022 edition of the French Open, which was part of her incredible 37-match winning run on tour, and fans believe the Polish superstar will not just win a medal there, but will strike gold.

"Iga swiatek olympic gold medalist it’s written in the stars," said a post on Twitter.

Swiatek dominated the 2022 French Open, dropping just one set en route to the title. She defeated American teenage sensation Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the final. Swiatek won the 2020 edition without dropping a single set and lost just 28 games throughout the tournament.

Many have regarded her form on clay to be quite Rafael Nadal-esque. In light of the same, one fan confidently tipped Swiatek and Nadal to win singles gold medals at the 2024 Paris Games.

"Iga & Nadal, my gold medal winners," said another tweet.

ola @bombajaszi

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to the announcement of Roland Garros as the venue for the next edition of the Olympics:

JI @juanignacio_ac

Iga Swiatek will begin North American hardcourt swing this season at Canadian Open

2021 US Open - Day 8

Iga Swiatek is set to kickstart her US Open swing this season at this week's Canadian Open. After notching up a 37-match winning streak that ended with a third-round loss at Wimbledon to Alize Cornet, Swiatek will enter the WTA 1000 event in Toronto on the back of a slight dip in form.

The Pole, who decided to play another claycourt tournament after Wimbledon, lost to Caroline Garcia at the Poland Open last week. At the Canadian Open, Swiatek will begin her campaign with a round of 32 tie against the winner of the match between Veronika Kudermetova and Ajla Tomljanovic. She could then face 2021 US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez in the last 16.

The likes of Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Belinda Bencic, and Garbine Muguruza are in the same quarter of the draw as Swiatek.

Swiatek's best result at the US Open was a fourth-round appearance in 2021, where she eventually lost to reigning Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan