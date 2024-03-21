"Love the new collection" - Coco Gauff impressed by Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin's latest additions to New Balance sneaker line

Coco Gauff recently expressed her awe at Sydney McLaughlin's latest New Balance collection, taking to social media to show off her haul.

McLaughlin, a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist in the 400m hurdles and the 4×400m relay events at the 2020 edition in Tokyo, is a New Balance athlete just like Gauff.

The four-time world record holder unveiled her signature New Balance collection to the public on March 1, earlier this month. The American footwear brand honored the 24-year-old American athlete with the line ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Gauff, a fellow young and upcoming American sportswoman, took to social media on Wednesday, March 20, to celebrate the new collection.

"@sydneymclaughlin16 ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love the new collection," Gauff wrote in her story.

Coco Gauff expressed her awe at Sydney McLaughlin's latest New Balance shoes

The defending US Open Champion shared an image of a couple of shoes from the collection, including one of McLaughlin's favorites as per reports. The shoes in the frame were the FuelCell SuperComp MDX v3 spike and McLaughlin's favorite lifestyle shoe, the 9060.

McLaughlin re-shared Gauff's Instagram story, sending her love back to the tennis ace.

"🫶🏿🤍," McLaughlin wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin re-posts

Other products in McLaughlin's line include everyday casual apparel like hoodies, sweatpants, leggings for training and lounging, and an exclusive varsity jacket.

Gauff, just like McLaughlin, is one of New Balance's top athletes. She signed her first contract with them in 2018 aged 14. The American went on to sign a long-term extension with them in November 2022.

Gauff earns nearly $1 million from the deal with them yearly, and has even launched her shoe with them called the 'Coco CG1'.

Coco Gauff's projected path to a first Miami Open final

Coco Gauff practices ahead of the 2024 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium - Getty Images

Coco Gauff heads into the 2024 Miami Open seeded 3rd and one of the favorites to lift the title.

She will look to quickly brush off her disappointing three-set defeat in the Indian Wells semi-finals against Maria Sakkari when she takes to the court against Nadia Podoroska in the second round.

29th seed Marta Kostyuk is her likely third-round opponent. The Ukrainian had a great week at Indian Wells, reaching the last four where she lost to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Elina Svitolina, Naomi Osaka and Carolina Garcia are all possible fourth-round opponents, while 6th seed Ons Jabeur could face her in the last eight.

If she makes it through, Gauff will likely meet Swiatek in the semi-finals. It will be the pair's 11th meeting, with the Pole currently leading their head-to-head 9-1.