"Love that picture man" - Boris Becker fondly looks back on his classic 1988 Wimbledon final against Stefan Edberg

German tennis icon Boris Becker recently shared a nostalgic picture of his 1988 Wimbledon final against Stefan Edberg. Becker and Edberg had one of the most memorable rivalries in tennis history. They met in three consecutive Wimbledon finals from 1988 to 1990, with Edberg winning two of them.

Their matches were a contrast of styles, as Becker was a powerful serve-and-volleyer, while Edberg was a graceful and elegant baseliner. They both had superb touch and athleticism and produced some of the finest grass-court tennis ever seen.

The 1988 Wimbledon final was especially dramatic, as it was played over two days due to rain interruptions. Becker stormed to win the first set 6-4, but Edberg fought back to win the second set in a tiebreak.

The third set was crucial, as Edberg broke Becker’s serve at 4-4 and held his own to take a 2-1 set lead. The fourth set was more one-sided, as Edberg dominated with his backhand and his volleying and closed out the match 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-2.

A look back at Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg’s head-to-head record over the years

Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg in the 1988 Wimbledon final

Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg had a fierce rivalry that spanned 35 matches over 13 years, from 1984 to 1996, with Becker having the upper hand in their overall head-to-head record, winning 25 times to Edberg’s 10.

The most defining aspect of their rivalry was the three consecutive Wimbledon finals that they played from 1988 to 1990. In 1988, Edberg defeated Becker 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 2-6. It was Edberg’s third Grand Slam title.

In 1989, Becker, having lost to Edberg a month earlier in the French Open semifinals, raced to win the first set 6-0.

The second set was closer, but Becker won 7-6. Becker then went on to win the third set 6-4. This was Becker’s third Wimbledon title, which would be his last Wimbledon crown.

In 1990, Edberg won the first two sets 6-2, 6-2. However, Becker rallied to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-3. However, Edberg turned the tables and took back his lost service game.

He then delivered a stunning topspin lob to break Becker’s serve in the ninth game. The Swede held his nerve and served out the match to claim his second Wimbledon title.

Boris Becker and Stefan Edberg continued their rivalry as coaches through the Djokovic-Federer rivalry, with Becker coaching Novak Djokovic and Edberg coaching Roger Federer.

Federer and Edberg parted ways at the end of 2015. Djokovic and Becker split the year after.