"Love to see it!" - Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens, Jessica Pegula & others congratulate Danielle Collins on winning maiden WTA 1000 title at Miami Open

Danielle Collins won her maiden WTA 1000 title at the 2024 Miami Open in fine fashion on Saturday (March 30), upsetting fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina in straight sets in the final. The American's peers subsequently rushed in to congratulate her on social media.

Collins, who will be retiring at some point this year, put together quite an impressive campaign in Miami. After dropping the opening set of her first-round win against Bernarda Pera, the 30-year-old didn't drop a single set over the course of her next six matches, beating the likes of Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia and Sorana Cirstea.

Following Danielle Collins' title victory, World No. 3 Coco Gauff took to her Instagram stories to express delight at her fellow American's achievement. She reposted a graphic posted by the WTA with four heart emojis.

Former World No. 3 Sloane Stephens, on her part, spoke on behalf of the entire tennis universe as she asserted that they were happy that she got her dues.

"We love to see it!!!!!!! Congratulations Danielle," Sloane Stephens wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Liam Broady, ranked 131st on the ATP Tour, spared a word for Collins' competitiveness during Sunday's title clash.

"Danielle Collins. What a moment. Absolutely incredible. Competitor down to the last point," Liam Broady wrote on X.

Here are a few more reactions from prominent tennis personalities on social media:

Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend also wished the American on Instagram

Danielle Collins has won three titles on the WTA Tour till date

Danielle Collins retrieves a ball during the 2022 Australian Open final

Danielle Collins previously won two WTA titles in 2021. The American recorded her maiden pro-tour triumph in July 2021, beating Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse to win the Palermo Ladies Open on clay.

The then-27-year-old would win another title a month later, this time at the WTA 500 event in San Jose, California. She defeated Elena Rybakina and Daria Kasatkina en route to the triumph.

Before her Miami Open title victory, Collins' best result at a big tournament (i.e. either a Major or a WTA 1000 event) came at the 2022 Australian Open, where she beat Iga Swiatek in the semifinals before losing to then-World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in the final.

On account of her Melbourne run, the American reached a career-high ranking of No. 7 in July 2022. While the 30-year-old has been in and out of the top 50 rankings since then due to loss of form, she will break into the top 30 again on account of her Miami triumph when WTA rankings are updated next week.