"Love sisters doing amazing things" - Serena Williams lauds African-American founders of AI-powered wig startup backed by Serena Ventures

Serena Williams recently expressed her admiration for a new startup that is revolutionizing the wig industry with artificial intelligence. Parfait is a platform that allows customers to order tailor-made human hair wigs using facial recognition and AI.

It is one of the latest additions to Serena Ventures’ portfolio of diverse and innovative companies. Through her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, she has invested in over 50 companies that are led by women, people of color, or both.

Williams praised the founders by sharing an Instagram video on Saturday, September 9. In the video, the sisters share their story of how they came up with the idea of using AI to create custom wigs.

"Love sisters doing amazing things," Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams said that she has believed in Parfait’s mission and vision since the beginning. The 41-year-old said that she is proud to invest in this next phase of Parfait’s growth and witness their incredible achievements so far.

"Parfait’s mission to leverage Al to solve core issues for both the tech industry and communities of color is something we, at Serena Ventures, have believed in since the beginning," Williams said in a statement.

"It’s been inspiring to witness their incredible achievements so far, and we’re proud to invest in this next phase of Parfait’s growth," Williams added.

"Serena is Serena. She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did" - Coco Gauff on Serena Williams after making US Open final

Coco Gauff recently reached her second Grand Slam final by defeating 10th seed Karolina Muchova in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, in the semifinals at the 2023 US Open on Friday.

After winning the match, the 19-year-old told ESPN that she would never measure herself against Serena Williams, whom she considers the "GOAT."

"I don’t think I’m carrying American tennis. I don’t think I will. We have so many compatriots who are doing well. Serena is Serena. She’s the GOAT. I’d hope to do half of what she did. But I’m not gonna compare myself to her," she said.

Gauff continued to say that her lifelong regret would be missing the chance to play with Williams, who has retired. She said that she felt “honored” to be a product of the veteran’s legacy.

"She’s someone I look up to. Being in the same stat line as her means a lot to me. She’s my idol. The only regret I’ll have for the rest of my life is not being able to play her. There were so many tournaments where if we won an extra round & didn’t lose, I would’ve played her. I’m still happy to just be a product of her legacy," she added.

Coco Gauff will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the finals of the 2023 US Open on Sunday.

