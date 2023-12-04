"Love this" - Serena Williams rejoices as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announces return as Maui in live-action remake of 'Moana"

Serena Williams recently expressed her satisfaction upon learning that Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will be reprising his role of demigod Maui in the live-action remake of 'Moana'.

Williams, 42, retired from professional tennis in 2022. Since then, she has made a concerted effort to document her family life on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and YouTube. The 23-time Major winner also uses Instagram to react to the latest news in popular culture.

Earlier on Sunday (December 3), Serena Williams came across a short video where Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson announced on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show' that he will start shooting a live-action version of Disney's superhit Moana soon. She subsequently reposted it on her Instagram stories, writing in her caption:

"Love this watch to the end. I broke out and started singing too."

Former WWE star and actor Dwayne Johnson made an appearance on 'The Tonight Show' on November 13. During the segment, he revealed that he and famous songwriter and filmmaker Lin-Manuel Miranda will be collaborating on a live-action remake of the animated movie Moana (2016).

The 51-year-old also hinted that the movie will be a musical, as he began serenading the audience with a song from Maui's perspective. Here are the excerpts from his candid interview with Jimmy Fallon:

"My next project that I will be shooting is a live-action version Of 'Moana'. I am the real-life Maui. Oh, and by the way, Tommy Kail is going to direct it. Coming back To do all the music of "Moana" is Lin-Manuel Miranda. So, dude, I cannot wait."

Serena Williams has been leading a happy life since her retirement from tennis last year

Serena Williams, meanwhile, seems to be happy with her life away from tennis. The 42-year-old gave birth to her second daughter Adira River in August. She and her husband Alexis Ohanian also have an elder daughter, Olympia, who was born in 2017.

The American legend has several professional avenues at the moment. She has been heading her independent clothing line "S by Serena" and her venture capital firm "Serena Ventures". She also recently appeared at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, where she was presented the 'Fashion Icon' award.

Williams hung up her racquet at the 2022 US Open. The 23-time Major winner's final match came against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, who beat her 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-1 in the third round at Flushing Meadows.

