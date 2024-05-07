"Love thissss" - Serena Williams gushes over sister Venus Williams' stunning Met Gala 2024 look

Serena Williams recently reacted with awe to her sister Venus' stunning appearance at the 2024 Met Gala in New York.

Venus is approaching the end of her career and has only played two matches this season. She faced Nao Hibino at the Indian Wells Masters and Diana Shnaider at the Miami Open.

Over the years, she has come to become known for her bold and confident fashion sense, both on and off the court. At the Met Gala held on Monday, May 6, Venus Williams graced the occasion donning a floor-length dress adorned with numerous round, reflective sequins.

A few hours after the post, her sister Serena Williams reacted to her looks by commenting.

“Gimmie gimme Timmie” she said.

And on the same post, she also commented:

“Love thissssssss”

Serena Williams comment

The seven-time Grand Slam champion also runs a fashion line called "EleVen," which was founded in 2007. However, in February 2024, they paused their operations to refine strategies and enhance the overall brand experience.

In 2022, Venus Williams became an ambassador for the luxury sports fashion French company Lacoste. In the past, she has had deals with Reebok, Wilson, Tide, Kraft, Electronic Arts, Ralph Lauren, and others.

“Never saw a sibling take care of the younger one ever like Vee” - Serena Williams and Venus Williams' ex-coach Rick Macci

Serena Williams and Venus Willaims at the 2022 US Open

Serena and Venus Williams' former coach, Rick Macci, recently spoke about how Venus Williams took great care of her younger sister Serena when they were younger.

Macci coached the Williams sisters in the formative years of their careers. He has also coached tennis stars like Andy Roddick, Maria Sharapova, Jennifer Capriati, Sofia Kenin, and many others.

On Sunday, the 69-year-old made a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account where he reminisced about coaching the Williams sisters and how Venus always encouraged Serena.

“Never saw a sibling take care of the younger one ever like Vee. She would coach Meek after a brutal one sided practice set when she just got a tasty bagel and tell her 'Do not worry Serena, Your Time will come.' BANG! TIME HEALS ALL,” Macci wrote.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams went on to win 23 Grand Slam titles, while Venus Williams secured seven Majors. In the doubles category, they clinched a total of 14 doubles titles together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback